PFF Reveals Patriots' Abysmal Win Total Prediction for 2024
It's no secret that the general consensus around the New England Patriots is looking pretty low ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
The Patriots are in the midst of some drastic changes for next season. When factoring in a whole new set of coaches and staff, a top quarterback prospect to develop, and an array of new pieces on the offensive side of the ball, things could get hectic for New England across their upcoming campaign.
It's not an overnight process to get this squad back where they need to be, so some growing pains could easily be expected throughout.
With that in mind, the expectations for how this Patriots team will fare in the win-loss category are looking notably dreadful, especially within Pro Football Focus's latest predictions for the 2024 NFL season.
When stacking up each team's projected win total for this next season, the Patriots found themselves at the bottom of the barrel as they placed dead last at 6.4 projected wins in 2024 by PFF.
PFF's projection lands a bit higher than FanDuel's preseason projection, which lands at 4.5 wins, but it's far from the mark where you'd want to be.
While the rebuild in Foxboro is in full effect, the league-worst outcome seems a bit exaggerated when taking this roster's talent into account. The offense will likely have an adjustment period to undergo, but the Patriots still landed in the middle of the pack defensively last season despite suffering a handful of injuries on that side of the ball.
At the very least, New England will have ample ability to generate some stops. A strong front seven, combined with a premier safety duo in Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers, as well as a lockdown number one corner in Christian Gonzalez, there's a ton of defensive upside to be had.
Of course, we don't quite know how things will look without the mastermind of Bill Belichick leading the charge, but considering first-year head coach Jerod Mayo has some extensive time in the Patriots system, the transition may not be as bumpy as one would expect.
The defensive skillset this roster provides should ultimately prevent this team from finding themselves at rock bottom of the standings, but the ceiling of this squad truly depends on how well this offense looks when scoring the ball.
Whether it be Jacoby Brissett or Drake Maye throwing the passes, this offense should be on an upward trend for 2024. However, question marks still remain surrounding the Patriots' group of weapons, as well as the five-man unit protecting this team's QB1.
Fans will get some better clarity on what to expect of this roster once training camp officially arrives, starting on July 24th.
