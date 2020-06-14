Gregg Popovich Takes Shot at Robert Kraft, Other NFL Owners Who Donated to Donald Trump

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has never been a fan of Donald Trump. And he is now relaying that frustration towards the President of the United States by also trashing some NFL owners who are attempting to take a stand against racial inequality even though they donated to Trump in the past.

Seven NFL owners donated $1 million to Trump's Inaugural Committee, according to Maureen Dowd of the New York Times. Those owners are New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder, Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, and now deceased Houston Texans owner Robert McNair.

“It’s just hypocritical,” Popovich told Dowd. “It’s incongruent. It doesn’t make sense. People aren’t blind. Do you go to your staff and your players and talk about injustices and democracy and how to protest? I don’t get it. I think they put themselves in a position that’s untenable.”

Popovich has a point. It's hard to believe these owners want to make a stand against social inequality when they have financially supported the POTUS - who is a man that many believe has allowed social inequality to take place and refuses to attack the issue head on. Instead he has seemingly created a battle between the country's police force/military and the citizens of the United States who want to protest against the wrongful treatment of the black community.

For those owners, it will take a lot of words and actions to make everyone believe they are fighting for what is right and not just doing it to please everyone. But they'll unfortunately always have those skeletons in their closet that won't be forgotten about.