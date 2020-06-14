PatriotMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Gregg Popovich Takes Shot at Robert Kraft, Other NFL Owners Who Donated to Donald Trump

Devon Clements

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has never been a fan of Donald Trump. And he is now relaying that frustration towards the President of the United States by also trashing some NFL owners who are attempting to take a stand against racial inequality even though they donated to Trump in the past. 

Seven NFL owners donated $1 million to Trump's Inaugural Committee, according to Maureen Dowd of the New York Times. Those owners are New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder, Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, and now deceased Houston Texans owner Robert McNair.

“It’s just hypocritical,” Popovich told Dowd. “It’s incongruent. It doesn’t make sense. People aren’t blind. Do you go to your staff and your players and talk about injustices and democracy and how to protest? I don’t get it. I think they put themselves in a position that’s untenable.”

Popovich has a point. It's hard to believe these owners want to make a stand against social inequality when they have financially supported the POTUS - who is a man that many believe has allowed social inequality to take place and refuses to attack the issue head on. Instead he has seemingly created a battle between the country's police force/military and the citizens of the United States who want to protest against the wrongful treatment of the black community. 

For those owners, it will take a lot of words and actions to make everyone believe they are fighting for what is right and not just doing it to please everyone. But they'll unfortunately always have those skeletons in their closet that won't be forgotten about. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mohamed Sanu is Ready to Make an Impact in Year 2 With Patriots

"You can expect the best version of Mohamed Sanu you have ever seen” in 2020.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Pat Friermuth is a dream prospect for New England

Max McAuliffe

Joejuan Williams: Learning From Patriots' Veteran DBs Has Been a 'Blessing'

"As a competitor you want to get out there and play but also you want to sit back and put your team in the best position."

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Film Review: Beau Allen Looks to Replace Danny Shelton's Production at Nose Tackle

After not recording many snaps with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, Beau Allen looks to bounce back and replace Danny Shelton in the Patriots defense.

Kyle Garvin

by

MaxMcAuliffe

How much of an impact will Damien Harris have this season?

Max McAuliffe

Report: Antonio Brown Pleads No Contest in Battery Case

Brown turns 32 on July 10.

Devon Clements

Tedy Bruschi Looking Forward to Defense-Focused Patriots

The former Patriots linebacker shared his thoughts on the transition from the offensive Brady era to the new-look, defensively loaded team.

Sarah Jacobs

by

Chris Mitchell

Mass. Rep. Joe Kennedy Calls For Patriots to Sign QB Colin Kaepernick

Kaepernick is reportedly "more motivated to play than ever" in the NFL.

Devon Clements

by

Aiche

James White Predicts Patriots Players Will Peacefully Protest

White says it remains to be seen how the Patriots players will go about doing their peaceful protest, however.

Devon Clements

Report: RB Sony Michel Recovering From Foot Surgery

Michel underwent offseason surgery for the second-straight offseason.

Devon Clements