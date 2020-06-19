PatriotMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Expanded Practice Squad Would Be Very Beneficial to New-Look Patriots

Devon Clements

On Wednesday a report surfaced that the NFL and NFLPA were discussing the possibility of expanding the practice squad from 12 to as many as 16 players. Doing this would create greater roster flexibility, which would become advantageous in the event that a player tested positive for COVID-19 and a team needed to activate another player to the 53-man roster. It would also lead to more jobs for players. 

But doing this would also be very beneficial to a New England Patriots team that now enters the post-Tom Brady era. 

Regardless of the number of extra slots they may add onto the practice squad, adding any at all will help Bill Belichick and his staff as they continue to sift through the young, talented players the league has to offer this year. 

The Patriots drafted 10 players this year and brought in another 16 undrafted rookies. There's a lot of potential among those 26 players, but there isn't a roster spot for all of them. Because of that, chances are a few of those UDFAs could find themselves on the practice squad come September. And having the extra practice squad spots would allow for the six-time Super Bowl champions to retain even more of that young talent when the regular season begins. 

With New England's goal this offseason to get younger and cheaper on both sides of the football, keeping more of the younger players in the league that just need time to blossom is a bump in the right direction for a team that just lost their Hall of Fame quarterback and are still trying to win football games. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Rumors: Eagles May 'Explore' Trading For Patriots G Joe Thuney

Philadelphia may look to trade for New England's All-Pro guard after Brandon Brooks suffered a season-ending injury.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Minton

Poll: Is Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore a Hall of Famer?

Recent comments by a former Patriot and Hall of Fame cornerback sparked a conversation about Stephon Gilmore's place in NFL history.

Devon Clements

Devin McCourty Explains How He Thinks NFL Should Handle Colin Kaepernick

"You know, we all kind of cut him off and didn’t really embrace him the way we should have."

Devon Clements

Watch: First Photos of Rob Gronkowski in a Buccaneers Uniform

Another long-time Patriot is shown sporting some new colors.

Devon Clements

Ty Law Says Stephon Gilmore Is Hall of Fame Material: 'He's the Real Deal'

Gilmore's continuous effort to remain one of the best shutdown corners in the NFL has caught the attention of just about everyone, including former Patriot and Hall of Famer Ty Law.

Sarah Jacobs

James White Preparing to 'Speak Up', Become Vocal Leader For Patriots

The Patriots have a mountain of challenges to overcome after an offseason overloaded with change.

Chris Mitchell

Gregg Popovich Takes Shot at Robert Kraft, Other NFL Owners Who Donated to Donald Trump

"Do you go to your staff and your players and talk about injustices and democracy and how to protest?"

Devon Clements

by

BillWilliams

Patriots Fans React to Tom Brady, Buccaneers Uniform Unveiling

The saltiness was at an all-time high for Pats Nation on Tuesday.

Devon Clements

by

Chris Mitchell

What the new practice rules mean for the New England Patriots

Max McAuliffe

These Patriots RBs Were Among Best DYAR Backs of 2010s

These running backs were incredibly productive over the past decade.

Devon Clements