Tom Brady Says It's 'Pretty Unlikely' He Retires

Despite the New England Patriots losing to the Tennessee Titans 20-13 in the Wild-Card round of the postseason, Tom Brady says it's "pretty unlikely" that he retires after his 20th NFL season. 

"I would say it's pretty unlikely," said Brady during this postgame press conference when asked what the chances are of him retiring. 

Earlier in the day, it was reported by Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports that Brady would "absolutely, positively" play in 2020. The only question that remained - where? 

"I love the Patriots," Brady said. "It's the greatest organization. Playing for Mr. Kraft all these years and for Coach Belichick, there's nobody that's had a better career than me just being with them. I'm very blessed and I don't know what the future looks like and I'm not going to predict it."

While La Canfora hinted earlier in the season at the LA Chargers being an intriguing landing spot for Brady, what the 42-year-old QB has in mind for a destination in 2020 remains to be seen. What we do know is there was a lot to be desired for the 2019 Patriots, which could have an impact on what happens to the future Hall of Fame quarterback this offseason. 

As a player that is entering his first NFL offseason as a free agent, Brady will likely have plenty of offers on the table by franchises who need an experienced veteran to get their team over the hump. Only time will tell if money or other motives will draw Brady away from the organization he's been with for two decades. 

