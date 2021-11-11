Previewing the Patriots-Browns Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective

The New England Patriots are looking to build upon their 5-4 record in their pursuit of a playoff spot in Week Ten of the 2021 NFL season. Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts at 1:00pm ET. One of the many ways to examine the matchup is through the fantasy football perspective.

In that regard, let's look at Sports Illustrated Fantasy Editor Michael Fabiano's Week Ten Start 'Em and Sit 'Em as they pertain to the Pats-Browns battle on Sunday.

Here are the notable players mentioned in the matchup with Fabiano's comments, along with some additional insight, via Patriot Maven, on that particular projection.

‘Starts’ of the Week

For this Week Ten matchup, Fabiano did not designate any Patriots or Browns as a ‘start’ of the week. While this may seem a bit surprising on the surface, this is actually a smart strategy for fantasy players this week. New England and Cleveland are evenly-matched on both sides of the ball, meaning a tight matchup between two 5-4 teams. Unfortunately, each team is facing its woes in the running game. As Kareem Hunt remains on injured reserve, Cleveland may be without the services of running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton, who have been placed on the COVID/reserve list. New England may enter Week Ten with a depleted running back corps, as feature back Damien Harris and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson are both treating concussions. Both Harris and Stevenson have yet to participate in practice this week. With each defense expected to dictate the tempo of Sunday’s game, fantasy ‘studs’ are not likely to be plenty for this Week Ten matchup at Gillette Stadium.

‘Sits’ of the Week

Baker Mayfield (quarterback) at Patriots:

Fabiano’s Analysis:

“Mayfield looked good in last week’s win over the Bengals, but he still scored a mere 16.7 fantasy points. He’s now failed to put up more than 17.5 points in all but one game, and a matchup in New England is not a favorable one. Their defense has allowed quarterbacks to score the second-fewest fantasy points per game, and only two have scored more than 16.2 pointsCBS against them.”

Patriot Maven Analysis:

The Patriots secondary is coming off back-to-back strong efforts against the Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers. Cornerback J.C. Jackson had two interceptions on Sunday and has been very effective in containing the top receiving option of the Patriots opponents. Mayfield is capable of putting up solid numbers, but does have the tendency to be erratic. He has also taken 24 sacks this season. If the Patriots pass rush can be successful in pressuring Mayfield, it will be a key factor in limiting his productivity in Week Ten.

Hunter Henry (tight end) vs. Browns:

Fabiano’s Analysis:

“Henry has scored a touchdown in five of his last six games, so he’ll be tough to sit with four teams on a bye. Keep in mind that he’s seen just six combined targets in his last two games, and a matchup against the Browns isn’t favorable. Their defense has allowed just four touchdowns to tight ends, and only two players at the position have scored more than 12.9 fantasy points against them.”

Patriot Maven Analysis:

While Henry continues to be a favorite target of quarterback Mac Jones, Fabiano’s point is a valid one. The Pats tight end earned his fifth touchdown of the season on Sunday, despite only being targeted three times, compiling 19 yards on two receptions. While Henry should continue to be a prominent red one target, he is unlikely to log significant fantasy points against a Cleveland defense that is quite sound when defending tight ends.

Austin Hooper (tight end) at Patriots

Fabiano’s Analysis:

“The release of Odell Beckham opened more targets in the Browns pass attack, but it didn’t benefit Hooper. While he did see 35 snaps, the veteran was targeted just twice and scored a mere 1.7 fantasy points in a win over the Bengals. He’s now failed to score more than 6.6 points in each of his last six games, and a matchup against a tough Patriots defense isn’t very favorable.’

Patriot Maven Analysis:

Hooper is a key component of the two (sometimes three) tight-end sets, which Cleveland loves to deploy. Some of their close formations can go from one-open to two-open to three-open tight ends. While this can be a nightmare for defenses to defend, it also means that Cleveland is spreading the ball to any of their open targets. With both David Njoku and Harrison Bryant expected to get an equal amount of looks on Sunday, Hooper may play a significant role in Cleveland’s game plan, without being a notable fantasy point producer.

Chase McLaughlin (kicker) at Patriots

Fabiano’s Analysis:

“McLaughlin is also coming off a nice 11-point fantasy effort, but he had scored seven or points in each of his previous three games. He’s a tough sell against the Patriots, who have held all but two enemy kickers to six or fewer fantasy points. That includes four who have scored five or fewer.”

Patriot Maven Analysis:

The Patriots are typically quite adept at keeping kickers from connecting on field goals which provide abundant fantasy points. Despite McLaughlin having connected on 13 of 15 field goals and all 23 PATs, New England will look to keep Cleveland’s kicking game from putting significant points on the board on Sunday.