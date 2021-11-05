Previewing the Patriots-Panthers Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective

Breaking down the SI.com fantasy recommendations and what they might mean for Sunday’s matchup at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The New England Patriots are ‘gone to Carolina’ for a showdown with former Pats’ cornerback Stephon Gilmore and the Carolina Panthers. Sunday’s Week Nine matchup will take place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina at 1:00pm ET. One of the many ways to examine the matchup is through the fantasy football perspective.

In that regard, let's look at Sports Illustrated Fantasy Editor Michael Fabiano's Week Nine Start 'Em and Sit 'Em as they pertain to the Pats-Panthers battle on Sunday.

Here are the notable players mentioned in the matchup with Fabiano's comments, along with some additional insight, via Patriot Maven, on that particular projection.

‘Starts’ of the Week

Chuba Hubbard vs. Patriots

Fabiano’s Analysis:

“There’s still a chance that Christian McCaffrey will be back this week, so keep tabs on his status. If he is unable to go once again, Hubbard will remain a volume-based No. 2 fantasy back. He’s scored 13-plus points in three of his last four games, during which time he’s seen 76 carries and 16 targets. The Patriots have also allowed six backs to score 13-plus points this season.”

Patriot Maven Analysis:

With McCaffrey having been on injured reserve, Hubbard has been the Panthers’ leading rusher. The 22-year-old has compiled 391 yards rushing on 108 carries, averaging 3.6-yards per carry, with two touchdowns. McCaffrey has been practicing and may be able to suit up on Sunday. However, Hubbard should still see the majority of Carolina’s carries. The Patriots run defense has shown improvement over the past few weeks. Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Christian Barmore and Carl Davis have maintained the defensive front. Still, they might be vulnerable to a big play, making Hubbard an interesting start in Week Nine.

Nick Folk at Panthers

Fabiano’s Analysis:

“Folk has been one of the best kickers in fantasy football, averaging 10.3 points a game. He should continue to find success this week, as the Panthers have allowed four kickers to score at least nine fantasy points against them. Kickers have also averaged 10.3 points against them since Week 5.”

Patriot Maven Analysis:

For the third time in 2021, Folk connected on all four of his field goal attempts, from 24, 48, 46, 30 yards respectively. It marked Folk’s third third time accomplishing the feat in 2021, all coming during road games. He made all four of his attempts at Houston on Oct. 10 and at the New York Jets on Sept. 19. With the Pats still having some issues finding the endzone from the red zone, Folk should see his share of opportunities on Sunday.

Patriots D/ST at Panthers

Fabiano’s Analysis:

“New England’s D/ST was also a huge surprise last week, scoring 13 fantasy points against Justin Herbert and the Chargers. I’d activate the Patriots this week, as they’ll face a Panthers offense that could have to play backup quarterback P.J. Walker if Sam Darnold (concussion) is declared inactive.”

Patriot Maven Analysis:

The Patriots front seven will need to be the strength of their defense on Sunday. Linebacker Matt Judon and Christian Barmore must find a way to put pressure on either quarterback Sam Darnold, or P.J. Walker (if Darnold is unable to start). Should they succeed in doing so, as was the case against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week Eight, the Pats defense may earn some fantasy points. However, cornerback J.C. Jackson has missed notable practice time this week with an illness. Should he be less than 100 percent, the Pats secondary may have its hands full in Week Nine.

‘Sits’ of the Week

Jakobi Meyers at Panthers

Fabiano’s Analysis:

“Meyers has struggled in the stat sheets in recent weeks, scoring fewer than 10 fantasy points in three of his last four games. What's more, he's failed to score more than 11.4 points in that time. This week he'll face the Panthers, who have allowed just eight touchdowns and the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. I'd keep him on the fantasy sidelines.”

Patriot Maven Analysis:

The Patriots wide receivers are in for a tough challenge on Sunday, including a reliable target like Meyers. The Panthers secondary ranks second in the league allowing 189 yards per game through the air. Carolina’s tight coverage in the defensive backfield has made life a bit easier for the pass rush. The Panthers pass rushers have compiled 21 sacks on the season. If Mac Jones finds himself under pressure, the Pats’ passing game may be kept to a minimum on Sunday.

Hunter Henry at Panthers

Fabiano’s Analysis:

“Henry’s streak of four straight games with a touchdown (and good fantasy totals) ended last week, as he was held to just 4.3 points on three targets. He has a tough matchup next on the schedule, too, as Carolina has allowed just three touchdowns to tight ends. What’s more, only one player at the position (Dalton Schultz) has scored more than 10.4 points against them this season.”

Patriot Maven Analysis:

Henry has clearly been the more heavily utilized of the gilt end tandem of he and Jonnu Smith. As Fabiano points out, Henry was not a key contributor of fantasy points in Week Eight, and will be facing some potentially difficult matchups in Week Nine against the Panthers. With the Pats more likely to commit to the running game as their primary offensive vehicle, Smith may end up being the more productive tight end on Sunday.