Previewing the Patriots-Texans Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective

The New England Patriots will look to rebound when they face the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, and one of the many ways to examine the matchup is through the fantasy football perspective.

In that vein, let's look at Sports Illustrated Fantasy Editor Michael Fabiano's Week Five Start 'Em and Sit 'Em as they pertain to the Pats-Texans battle on Sunday.

Here are the notable players mentioned in the matchup with Fabiano's comments, along with some additional insight, via Patriot Maven, on that particular projection.

‘Starts’ of the Week

Damien Harris, at Texans

Fabiano’s Analysis:

“Harris put up a stinker last week, but that’s not a surprise against the Buccaneers. He should rebound this week in a positive matchup against the Texans. Houston’s defense has allowed four touchdowns and the fourth-most rushing yards to running backs, so consider Harris a nice FLEX option.”

Patriot Maven Analysis:

Despite Harris’ rough outing against Tampa Bay, Fabiano is correct in assuming that the Pats will attempt to get Harris back on track in Week Five. The Texans are ranked 28th in the league against the run, allowing 137 yards per game. That total isn't just the product of the Texans early struggles as a team, either, as opponents have averaged 4.5 yards per rush, which ranks 21st in the league. Even with some questions surrounding the offensive line, the Pats should get their running game going against Houston, and that begins with a strong outing from Harris.

Hunter Henry, at Texans

Fabiano’s Analysis:

“Henry has awoken a bit in fantasy, tallying nine catches in his last two games and scoring a touchdown last week in a loss to the Buccaneers. Next on the schedule is a great matchup against the Texans, who have allowed three touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. That includes a two-touchdown game from Dawson Knox in last week’s blowout loss.”

Patriot Maven Analysis:

Henry is finding his place in the Patriots offense, and that is good news for New England’s passing game. On Sunday, the Pats are likely to be without at least a couple of top offensive linemen. As a result, New England’s short and intermediate passing game might be the key to their advancing the ball throughout the air. Henry is a superb route runner, and has shown progress in this area each week. His ability to make catches in the open field, as well as in the red zone, make him a solid choice here, with the slight edge over teammate Jonnu Smith for Week Five.

Patriots D/ST, at Texans

Fabiano’s Analysis

“The Texans have one of the NFL’s worst offenses, making it a prime matchup for those who like to stream fantasy defenses. The Patriots draw the positive game this week, as they’ll face rookie Davis Mills and a Houston team that’s committed seven giveaways and averages 16.8 points per game.”

Patriot Maven Analysis:

While Fabiano correctly points to the struggles of rookie Davis Mills here, the Pats defense actually has the upper hand against both the pass, and the run. Although the Patriots rank 19th against the run (allowing 122 yards per game), New England should be able to contain the Texans running game. Houston is last in the league, averaging 3.2 yards per carry, and 26th in the league with 83 yards per game. On the other hand, Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy and Christian Barmore began to find a rhythm in containing the run against the Bucs on Sunday. Couple that with Bill Belichick’s ability to defensively stifle young quarterbacks, and it could be a big day for the Pats defense.

‘Sits’ of the Week:

Nelson Agholor, at Texans

Patriot Maven Analysis:

While Mike Fabiano did not specifically feature ‘sits’ for this game (for either the Patriots or the Texans), the receivers may struggle a bit this week as fantasy darlings. On the Patriots side, Agholor is their designated deep threat, and deservedly so. However, with the Pats likely to start a makeshift offensive line on Sunday, the focus will be on getting the ball out of Mac Jones’ hands quickly. That likely means a heavy dose of the running game, and utilizing the tight ends in short yardage situations. When Jones does look for a receiver, Jakobi Meyers is likely to be his first and most reliable option, followed by Kendrick Bourne in the slot. It should also be noted that Houston’s pass defense is a bit better than advertised, allowing the ninth-fewest PPR points to opposing receivers this season. While Agholor is always an option for the deep route, those opportunities should be few and far-between against Houston on Sunday.

Brandin Cooks, vs. Patriots

Patriot Maven Analysis:

The former Patriots’ speedster is one of the most-targeted receivers in the league. As such, he figures to get frequent looks from Texans’ quarterback Davis Mills. However, Cooks will likely be matched-up with Pats’ cornerback J.C. Jackson. In the wake of the trade of Stephon Gilmore to the Panthers, Jackson is playing with something to prove on Sunday. When speaking to the media on Thursday, Jackson sounded determined to keep Cooks within his reach at all times, promising to play both fast and physical. As Bill Belichick is noted to take away his opponents’ greatest strength, he is likely to have Jackson, along with slot corner Jonathan Jones and some help from the safeties, limit Cooks’ touches on Sunday.