Previewing the Positions: Are the Patriots Set for a Reboot at Cornerback in 2022?

The New England Patriots overcame a 2-4 start to the 2021 NFL season, to finish with a 10-7 record and earned a playoff berth after a one-year absence. Still, the Pats face a great deal of questions as they head towards the 2022 season. Despite a seven-game win streak, which briefly returned New England to the top spot in the conference, a late-season slide caused a slip in the standings. The Pats season came to a dismal finish on Wild Card weekend with a 47-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

While New England begins the process of building their roster for the upcoming season, there are plenty of areas in which the Patriots will seek improvement. The Pats will take stock in their performance in all three phases by examining each positional grouping and evaluating their output.

As the team heads into 2022, here is a look at the key players at cornerback, [assuming Justin Bethel as primarily a special teamer] as well as three potential free agent targets from outside the organization.

The Incumbents

J.C. Jackson (Unrestricted Free Agent)

In failing to apply the franchise tag to Jackson for the upcoming season, the Patriots will allow the 26-year-old to test the free agent market. Jackson is coming off his most productive season as a pro. Through seventeen regular season games in 2021, he compiled 44 solo tackles, a league-leading 23 passes-defensed and eight interceptions, with one having been returned for a touchdown. His eight interceptions were the second-most in the NFL, behind Dallas Cowboys’ cornerback Trevon Diggs (11). In fact, he has the most interceptions since entering the NFL in 2018 as a rookie free agent out of Maryland with 25. For his efforts, Jackson was elected to his first Pro Bowl, as well as earning a selection as a second-team All-Pro. While neither side has closed the door on reaching an agreement to keep him in New England, Jackson will have his share of suitors, as well as lucrative contract offers. As a result, re-signing him appears to be an uphill battle for the Pats.

Jalen Mills

Contrary to the belief of some within the circle of social media experts within the fanbase, Mills was quite effective in his role in 2021. Though he almost exclusively played the role of the second option at outside cornerback last eason, he has evolved into a defensive back capable of aligning in each spot within the secondary. When he signed with the Patriots as a free agent in March 2021, Mills was a primary candidate to align as the Patriots’ third perimeter cornerback, while also lining up in the slot and at either safety spot; similar to the role vacated by Jason McCourty. However, following the trade of Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers, Mills became the team’s primary option as their starting second cornerback; a role which he is likely to continue in 2022, unless called upon to become the primary option at the position. Throughout the 2021 regular season, Mills amassed 47 total tackles (35 of which have been solo tackles), one tackle for loss and seven passes defensed. His 913 defensive snaps finished third on the team in the regular season Jackson and captain Devin McCourty.

Jonathan Jones

Since joining the Patriots in 2016, Jones has emerged as New England’s top slot cornerback. In his sixth season with the team, the 28-year-old saw action in 54 percent of New England’s defensive snaps over the first six weeks, compiling 20 tackles, one interception, and three pass defended. The veteran corner has proven to be effective in both nickel and dime packages and is able to adjust well when defending against numerous defensive alignments. He is at his best when used in the slot, though he is capable of moving to the box, or playing on the perimeter. Though season-ending shoulder surgery prematurely ended his 2021 season in October, Jones has made substantial progress in his recuperation. As a result, he is expected to be ready for the start of New England’s offseason workout program.

Myles Bryant

Following Jones’ shoulder injury in October, Bryant became the Pats’ primary option at the slot in their defensive backfield. The hard-hitting defensive back continuously played a versatile role with New England. With the Pats often employing multiple defensive backs against their opponents, Bryant provided notable versatility to the Patriots defensive backfield, seeing most of his snaps in the slot. Though Bryant occasionally aligned as the third safety in the Pats customary three-safety set, his primary focus is typically their opponents’ slot receiver. One of Bryant’s best performances of the 2021 season came against the Buffalo Bills’ primary slot target Cole Beasley in Week Thirteen. Bryant held Beasley to only one reception for 11 yards. He also made, arguably, the play of the game late in the fourth quarter. In man coverage on Beasley, Bryant made a heads-up read on quarterback Josh Allen. He made the move to Allen’s intended receiver, Gabriel Davis, batting the ball down and securing the victory. In Week Seventeen against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 24-year-old snagged his second career interception, earning a game ball for his efforts. Despite missing Week Eighteen’s loss to the Dolphins, Bryant compiled 41 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble, through 12 games played, making two starts in the slot.

Joejuan Williams

Selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Williams has yet to make his mark in the team’s secondary. Still, the Vanderbilt product possesses plenty of potential value due to his size and athleticism. Ideally, he is most effective when used as a rotational perimeter and slot cornerback against taller pass catchers. He has also been used in more of a specialized role; defending tight ends and big receivers. In fact, he actually looked better against tight ends than he did while guarding receivers. Williams, however, also comes with great risk. He has yet to emerge as a match with New England’s press coverage schemes. Despite being made a ‘healthy scratch’ following some dismal performances in 2021, Williams may be the Pats most physical option at the position. The 23-year-old had some unsteady moments in coverage, leading one to question whether he can be a reliable depth solution for the postseason. As a starter, New England’s pass defense might be put at a significant disadvantage with Williams opposite Mills, or any other Jackson-replacement, unless he flashes some of the physicality, which made him a sought-after target in the 2019 draft.

Shaun Wade

Wade is the definition of potential versus performance. He has missed some time in 2021 due to injury, being a healthy scratch and most recently his stay on the COVID/Reserve list. Still, during his time at Ohio State, Wade was a highly touted prospect; even viewed as a potential first round pick. while playing out of the slot for the Buckeyes. In his final season with the Buckeyes, he was moved from the slot to outside cornerback. This, along with Wade playing much of the year with turf toe, caused his draft stock to plummet. At his best, Wade is aggressive at the catch point, while showing an ability to read his opponent. Despite a limited pro resume, he should receive plenty of attention, as well as opportunity to make an impression, in training camp.

Three Potential Patriots?

Charvarius Ward

In Ward, the Pats would be attempting to replace Jackson with another former undrafted free agent. During his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Ward became one of the standout players in Steve Spagnuolo’s secondary over the last few years. In 2021, Ward had one of his best seasons as a pro, logging 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and 10 passes defended in 12 games started. He allowed just a 77 passer rating into his coverage with 36 receptions allowed. While he is not a like-for-like replacement for Jackson, the Patriots will almost certainly be intrigued by his on-field skill set. Ward is expected to draw the interest of several teams, and may command near-top-dollar on the open market.. While it is possible that he may be priced out of New England’s range, Ward may still be very much on New England’s offseason radar.

Levi Wallace

Following a season-ending injury to starter Tre'Davious White, Wallace provided stability and solid coverage for the Buffalo Bills’ secondary in 2021. Wallace took 994 defensive snaps, 883 of which came on the outside. He registered ten passes defensed, one fumble recovery and two interceptions. The Alabama product allowed a 58 percent completion percentage, along with a passer rating of 72.6. In fact, Wallace has only allowed a completion rate above 60% once in four years.

Though analysts have projected earnings of up to $9 million annually on the open market, Wallace’s knowledge of the AFC East, as well as his potential fit on the outside may make him a Patriots’ target this offseason. Prying Wallace away from a division rival may provide the Pats with a bit extra motivation to eye Wallace’s services, as well.

Steven Nelson

Nelson would not be a number one corner for the Patriots. However, he does possess the overall skill set to be an effective second option at the position. Nelson’s versatility served him well with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played alongside their top corner Darius Slay. The 29-year-old finished the 2021 season having compiled 50 tackles, seven passes-defensed and one interception. Still, Nelson struggled with consistency, allowing almost 70% of his targets against him in coverage while committing five penalties.

Should the Pats show interest in Nelson, it would likely be for a starting role, which he played in each of his previous stops in Philadelphia, Kansas City and Pittsburgh. On the open market, he might be in-line to either equal or marginally eclipse his $4 million in earnings [per Over The Cap] in 2021. As a result, Nelson may be both a logistical and financial fit in Foxboro in 2022.