Previewing the Positions: Can the Patriots Hold the Offensive Line in 2022?

The New England Patriots overcame a 2-4 start to the 2021 NFL season, to finish with a 10-7 record and earned a playoff berth after a one-year absence. Still, the Pats face a great deal of questions as they head towards the 2022 season. Despite a seven-game win streak, which briefly returned New England to the top spot in the conference, a late-season slide caused a slip in the standings. The Pats season came to a dismal finish on Wild Card weekend with a 47-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

While New England begins the process of building their roster for the upcoming season, there are plenty of areas in which the Patriots will seek improvement. The Pats will take stock in their performance in all three phases by examining each positional grouping and evaluating their output.

As the team heads into 2022, here is a look at the key players along the offensive line, as well as three potential free agent targets from outside the organization.

The Incumbent Starters

Shaq Mason

In 2021, Mason once again demonstrated why he is one of the Patriots most effective offensive linemen. While the 28-year-old has been a run-blocking force for the Patriots, he also showed some prowess in pass protection, allowing only one sack and 18 pressures on the season. His efforts earned him a spot on the Pro Football Focus (PFF) All-Pro Second Team, with an overall PFF Grade of 85.2. Mason was also well-disciplined, having been flagged for only four penalties. A former fourth-round draft pick by the Patriots, Mason is in his seventh season with the organization. He appeared in 15 of a possible 17 regular season games, taking 955 offensive snaps. Though some have suggested that Mason may be a salary cap casualty via trade, his value to the Pats offensive line all but ensures that he will continue to be a key part of the unit in 2022.

Michael Onwenu

At his best, Onwenu has shown a consistent and impressive ability to overwhelm defenders in the run game, while anchoring well to protecting the passer. It is a rare occasion on which he is easily bypassed on a pass block. Though he was one of the Patriots most prolific offensive linemen in 2020, Onwenu spent a great deal of the season aligning as a ‘jumbo tight end.’ At 6-foot-3, 350-pounds, the term took on a whole new meaning in 2021. When called upon to line up outside the tackle, Onwenu proved to be a surprisingly versatile player. Though making the move to a blocking tight end was a big challenge, he was able to use the opportunity to deepen his on-field savvy by working with multiple coaches on the Patriots staff. The 24-year-old may have seen a reduction in snaps as a result of the switch. However, the Michigan product is expected to return to his natural spot on the offensive line in the upcoming season. Still, it would not be a surprise to occasionally hear “No. 71 is eligible” via public address in a handful of New England’s 2022 season slate.

David Andrews

Amidst reports that Andrews would be testing the free agent waters last offseason, the beloved offensive line captain ultimately returned to Foxboro by signing a four-year, $19 million contract, on which he has three years remaining. The 29-year-old continued to show his prowess as one of the league’s best interior offensive linemen, allowing just one sack in 610 pass-blocking snaps. He finished 2021 as Pro Football Focus’s fifth-highest-graded center. Though he was a regular on the Patriots practice report [listed with a shoulder injury] Andrews started every game and played a team-high 98.6% of offensive snaps. Andrews played 100 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in 16 of their 18 games, including a playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills on Wild Card weekend. However, Andrews’ most indelible mark on the only franchise for which he has played so far, is made by the leadership and perseverance he embodies each and every day. Whether it be on the field, or in the locker room, Andrews leads by example and plays his role as assigned to the best of his ability. Despite having offseason surgery, Andrews is expected to be ready to begin training camp.

Isaiah Wynn

In 2022, Wynn will enter the final year of his rookie contract, hitting the Patriots’ books with a salary cap number of $10.4 million. New England exercised the fifth-year option in his deal last spring. While making such a move would usually indicate a team’s intention to retain his services, at least for the duration of his contract, Wynn’s case is a curious one as it relates to New England’s best interests. When healthy, Wynn is one of the more fundamentally sound left tackles in the NFL.

Despite the occasional breakdown in protection, Wynn performed reasonably well in 2021, making 15 starts during the regular season. He finished fifth on the team’s offensive unit, having taken 915 (82.8 percent) of their snaps. According to Pro Football Focus, Wynn allowed six sacks and five quarterback hits, earning an overall grade of 74.9. He was also flagged for penalties nine times throughout the season. While some have considered Wynn’s roster spot as suspect for 2022, his presence at left tackle seems to be a safe bet for the upcoming season.

The Free Agents

Trent Brown

When healthy, Brown is among the league’s top talents at offensive tackle. However, staying on the field has been a challenge for the 28-year-old. In his second tour of duty with New England, Brown played in nine games, missing a significant portion of the start of 2021 with a calf injury. During his recuperation, New England struggled to maintain continuity along its offensive line. The performance of the line suffered as a result. Upon Brown’s return, the line stabilized and provided rookie quarterback Mac Jones with greater protection than they had earlier in the season. While it is possible that teams may be willing to extend a substantial offer for his services, Brown is seemingly content to play his football in New England. As a result, look for him to be back with the Pats, at least for 2022.

Ted Karras

Karras may have been one of the most underrated, yet valuable members of the Patriots roster in 2021. Amidst the struggles of fellow lineman Michael Onwenu, Karras stepped into the starting role at left tackle, providing both stability and stellar play on the field. By most accounts, the Patriots are quite interested in retaining Karras for 2022 and beyond. However, his versatility, coupled with a strong performance in 2021, have earned him several expected suitors in free agency. While New England may have a chance to reach an agreement with Karras in the offseason, multifaceted linemen of his kind are often at a premium during free agent negotiations. As such, he may be priced out of the Patriots range in the open market.

Three Potential Patriots?

Morgan Moses

Despite putting in a solid season of work with the New York Jets in 2021, Moses may be available for a reasonable price. As a result, expect the Patriots to check in on him. Moses’ greatest asset may be his durability. He has started 16 games at right tackle for each of the past seven seasons. In 2021, He started 16 of 17 games and gave up four sacks on the year. The Virginia product Moses ranked 41st in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, allowing 49 total pressures. In addition to his contributions on pass protection, Moses would greatly bolster New England’s run blocking, a task in which he is among the top offensive linemen in the league.

Michael Schofield

Throughout his seven-year career in the NFL, Schofield has had brief tours of duty with the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers; spending most of his time with the Los Angeles Chargers.The 31-year-old has continuously played at a high level, while proving to be quite durable. Of his 105 games-played over the course of his career, Schofield started 83. The Michigan product is also one of the more versatile linemen in this free agency class. His ability to play both guard and tackle is intriguing, and would make him a welcome addition to a New England team looking for positional flexibility up front. If open to a backup role, Schofield would be a solid fit in New England.

Nate Solder

Having spent the first seven years of his career in New England, Solder is well-versed in the Patriots’ offensive system. While he has clearly lost a step since his days protecting Tom Brady’s blindside, he continues to be one of the most durable linemen in the league. Including his four years with the New York Giants, he has started a total of 143 games in his career, having missed only two games the past five seasons. In 2021, he allowed six sacks and ranked 38th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. when switching to right tackle. He also continues to be a capable run-blocker. Solder continues to be highly-respected in New England, and his versatility may have the Pats thinking reunion in 2022; albeit, most-likely in a reserve role.