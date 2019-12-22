PatriotMaven
Former Patriots WR Randy Moss Named to NFL 100 All-Time Team

Devon Clements

Former New England Patriots receiver and Hall of Famer, Randy Moss was selected to the NFL 100 All-Time team, according to the NFL on Friday. 

Moss, who was in the NFL for 16 seasons, had one of the most historic seasons to-date for a wideout during his three-year tenure with the Patriots from 2007-2010. In 2007, Moss broke the single-season record for receiving touchdowns (23) which helped New England go 16-0 in the regular season that year. His 98-1493-23 stat line that season cemented his legacy as one of the best ever to play the position. 

Moss finished his career with 982 receptions, 15,292 yards, and 156 receiving touchdowns in 218 games. He also averaged 15.6 yards per catch. 

