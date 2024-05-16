Report: David Andrews, Patriots Agree to Extension Through 2025
The New England Patriots are keeping things stable at the center position for the next two seasons.
According to a report from NFL insider Field Yates, the Patriots and David Andrews have agreed to a contract extension to keep him in town through the 2025 season. After spending eight years of service with the franchise, the longtime starting center will remain in Foxboro for this season and next, effectively providing a sense of familiarity and security on the line.
Over the next two seasons, Andrews will have a base contract worth $12 million and $8 million in guaranteed money, averaging out to around $6 million a year. The new agreement comes as a deserved raise from the numbers on his previous deal, which shook out to just over $4 million a season.
While the Patriots are stuck with some uncertainty on the outside of their offensive line, specifically at left tackle, bringing back Andrews was a necessary move in keeping a high-level, reliable option on the interior that's been with the team for close to a decade. Whoever ends up as the week one starter under center between Drake Maye and Jacoby Brissett will be thankful a talent like Andrews is present for that invaluable protection.
Andrews had a strong 2023 campaign with the Patriots, where he logged 1050 snaps, only allowing six sacks (T-2nd among eligible centers) and causing one penalty. The veteran center has also been a part of two Patriots' Super Bowl runs, winning rings with the franchise during the 2016 and 2018 seasons.
Now that he's locked in for another two years in Foxboro, the former Georgia Bulldog will have a vital role in building New England back to the winning ways fans have grown so accustomed to.