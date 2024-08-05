Report: Patriots OL Jake Andrews Placed on IR, Ending Season
It looks like the New England Patriots will be without a key reserve on their offensive line for the upcoming 2024 season.
According to multiple reports, the Patriots have placed offensive lineman Jake Andrews on IR, effectively ending his season before it's started. Andrews, a 6-foot-3, 308-pound interior offensive lineman was entering his second year in New England after being a fourth-round pick from Troy in the 2023 NFL Draft, but will now have to wait some time before taking the field once again.
The injury comes as a bit of a blow to the Patriots' interior protection, as Andrews could've been slated with some extra reps this season due to New England's uncertainty on the offensive line as is, especially considering the looming injury status of third-year guard Cole Strange.
While Andrews only started one game during his rookie year in Foxboro, it now leaves the offense without a viable and valuable depth piece at both the guard and center positions.
The focus for this Patriots' interior offensive line depth now shifts to a group headlined by Sidy Sow and this year's fourth-round pick, Layden Robinson, two candidates for some notable snaps this season. Michael Onwenu is also a prime candidate to hold down the right guard spot depending on how the events of training camp shake out, though he could transition to right tackle as well.
