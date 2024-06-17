Report: Patriots Waive OL Ryan Johnson, Free Up Roster Spot
The New England Patriots are look to be making some roster adjustments, this time to the offensive line.
According to multiple sources, the Patriots haveopted to waiveOL Ryan Johnson. He was an undrafted free agent signed earlier this May from YoungstownState,but will now be searching for a new squad just a month later. ESPN insider Mike Reiss labeled the 23-year-old as a long shot to make the final 53-man.
Johnson was a 6-foot-2, 306-pound lineman who started all 13 games this past season at Youngstown State.
With the cut of Johnson, it now drops New England to a total of 89 players mid-way through June. It remains to be seen where that roster space will be allocated, but with over $40 million remaining in available cap room, the sky might be the limit for the Patriots.
One bold name to watch on the free agent market could potentially be veteran CB Stephon Gilmore. The former DPOY was asked about his thoughts on a hypothetical return to Foxboro this past week, giving an intriguing, yet non-conclusive response to the idea.
Stay posted to see what happens next with this Patriots roster as we near training camp in July.
