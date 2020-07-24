Report: Patriots QBs Set to Report to Training Camp Monday

Rookies and quarterbacks were set to report to training camp this week, but no Patriots took the field.

NFL Media's Michael Giardi reported Wednesday – the day before quarterbacks and injured players were scheduled to begin camp – that no Patriots signal-callers would show up to Foxboro until Monday. Rookies also didn’t report to camp on their scheduled date of July 21, something Giardi attributed to the ongoing NFL and NFLPA negotiations that likely shifted time tables on a league-wide level.

Some other teams’ quarterbacks did report to camp this week, such as former Patriot and new Tampa Bay Buccaneer Tom Brady. The future Hall of Famer was at the team’s training facility to take his first team-issued COVID-19 test early Thursday morning.

Players must produce two negative coronavirus tests within four days in order to join their team on the field. That and most of the other health and safety guidelines have been agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA, leaving mostly economic issues to iron out before the season begins.

Due to the acclimation and testing periods, it may be a while before New England takes the field as a team. The rest of the roster was initially scheduled to start training camp this coming Tuesday.

Other teams, such as the Los Angeles Rams, are bringing quarterbacks and rookies in for COVID-19 testing on Monday and the remainder of the roster on Tuesday. With the Patriots quarterbacks set to report for initial testing Monday, according to Giardi, New England may be approaching training camp with a similar timeline.

With no preseason games, joint practices or referees at team facilities, that timeline is just one of many changes to training camp in 2020.