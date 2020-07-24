PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Report: Patriots QBs Set to Report to Training Camp Monday

Sam Connon

Rookies and quarterbacks were set to report to training camp this week, but no Patriots took the field.

NFL Media's Michael Giardi reported Wednesday – the day before quarterbacks and injured players were scheduled to begin camp – that no Patriots signal-callers would show up to Foxboro until Monday. Rookies also didn’t report to camp on their scheduled date of July 21, something Giardi attributed to the ongoing NFL and NFLPA negotiations that likely shifted time tables on a league-wide level.

Some other teams’ quarterbacks did report to camp this week, such as former Patriot and new Tampa Bay Buccaneer Tom Brady. The future Hall of Famer was at the team’s training facility to take his first team-issued COVID-19 test early Thursday morning.

Players must produce two negative coronavirus tests within four days in order to join their team on the field. That and most of the other health and safety guidelines have been agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA, leaving mostly economic issues to iron out before the season begins.

Due to the acclimation and testing periods, it may be a while before New England takes the field as a team. The rest of the roster was initially scheduled to start training camp this coming Tuesday.

Other teams, such as the Los Angeles Rams, are bringing quarterbacks and rookies in for COVID-19 testing on Monday and the remainder of the roster on Tuesday. With the Patriots quarterbacks set to report for initial testing Monday, according to Giardi, New England may be approaching training camp with a similar timeline.

With no preseason games, joint practices or referees at team facilities, that timeline is just one of many changes to training camp in 2020.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Training Camp Positional Battle Preview: Wide Receiver

With most of 2019's production returning at wide receiver, multiple veteran pass-catchers are fighting for a spot on the New England Patriots' roster

Sam Connon

by

Sam Minton

Cam Newton Says He's 'Extremely Ecstatic' in First Encounter With Boston Media

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton arrived at Logan Airport on Thursday and was met by a single local TV reporter from 7 News Boston

Sam Connon

Training Camp Positional Battle Preview: Safety

The safety position could provide a much different look to New England's defense in 2020.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Watching the fullback position

Max McAuliffe

James White owns PFF's highest passing rating among RBs

Max McAuliffe

Training Camp Positional Battle Preview: Punt Returner

Will a UDFA make the roster because of their punt return ability? Or will New England stick with the rotations they had in place last year?

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Greg Olsen Thinks Patriots Got 'All-Time Greatest Deal' in Cam Newton

"New England is going to find out pretty quick just what a special competitor he is."

Devon Clements

Michael Vick Predicts Promising Future for Cam Newton in New England

Vick sets high expectations for the MVP in the upcoming season.

Sarah Jacobs

Gilmore ranked #1 corner by PFF since 2017

Max McAuliffe

Training Camp Positional Battle Preview: Tight End

Who will hold the distinction of the Patriots' starting tight end this season?

Max McAuliffe

by

DevonClements