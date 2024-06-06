Report: Patriots Sign Rutgers Rookie UDFA Wide Receiver
The New England Patriots are bringing in some additional talent to their wide receiver room.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Patriots have agreed to terms with UDFA JaQuae Jackson. The former Rutgers wide receiver was recently signed and cut from the Atlanta Falcons earlier this offseason, and will now get a shot to compete for a roster spot in Foxboro.
The former Rutgers receiver is coming off his senior season at Rutgers where he posted 22 receptions, 361 yards, and a touchdown. Jackson will be yet another addition to New England's group of pass catchers after the team decided to add UDFA WR David Wallis earlier this week.
The signing of Jackson now brings the Patriots to 91 players on their active roster, with an astounding 13 of those being at the wide receiver position. Their total will effectively force their hand to soon cut ties with someone to make room and stay at the 90-player limit, but as to who that may be remains to be seen.
Needless to be said, expect there to be some high competition in the Patriots' wide receiver room this summer.
