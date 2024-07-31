Report: Patriots Sign DT Davon Godchaux to 2-Year Extension
The New England Patriots have continued to stay busy this offseason in retaining their top talent with fresh extensions, and that trend only looks to continue amid their newest signing on Wednesday.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Patriots and DT Davon Godchaux have agreed to a two-year, $21 million deal that includes $16.5 million guaranteed.
The signing effectively keeps Godchaux out of free agency for next offseason and sticks in a Patriots uniform until the summer of 2027. After the recent announcement of Christian Barmore suffering from blood clots to keep him sidelined for the start of the 2024 season, it added more urgency to find that added security with their other standout DT, effectively inking Godchaux to a deserved extension.
Godchaux, 29, is coming off his third campaign in New England, finished last season with a total of 56 tackles, two TFLs, and a fumble recovery.
With Godchaux finally coming to a contract agreement, the Patriots now have an extensive list of players who have been extended since April, including Barmore, Rhamondre Stevenson, Kyle Dugger, David Andrews, Jahlani Tavai, and Jabrill Peppers-- effectively keeping an established and productive core in-house for next three to four seasons.
However, one name that still lacks a new deal that sticks out like a sore thumb is Matthew Judon. He and the Patriots have persistently remained in negotiations throughout this offseason, as well as through training camp, though with no new developments coming to form just yet.
With the security of Godchaux now in tact on the front seven, the focus now shifts to Judon's situation as the Patriots weigh their options of what's next to come for their two-time Pro Bowler.
