Rex Ryan Already Trash Talking Patriots’ Mike Vrabel
The New England Patriots were able to get their guy. Mike Vrabel has agreed to terms to become the team's new head coach, replacing Jerod Mayo who was fired after just one season.
Vrabel will look to turn the Patriots around and back into a legitimate contender.
It didn't take long for the talking heads to begin discussing the move. Rex Ryan, who is currently one of the most popular candidates to win the New York Jets' head coaching sweepstakes, is already talking trash to Vrabel.
During a segment on ESPN this morning, Ryan opened up the trash talk with the new head man in New England.
"Hey man, I mean hopefully I get to kick this guys a** twice a year."
Obviously, Ryan's comments were made out of fun. Seeing Ryan and Vrabel battle it out in the AFC East would be ultimate football entertainment.
Looking ahead to the upcoming offseason, both teams have a lot of work to do. For the Patriots, it will be all about adding talent and trying to build out the roster around franchise quarterback Drake Maye. They have a ton of cap space and great draft capital to do so.
On the other hand, the Jets need to figure out what they're going to do with Aaron Rodgers. They also need to take a long look at why the talented roster completely fell short of the high expectations in 2024.
There has always been a rivalry between New England and New York. With Vrabel and potentially Ryan leading the way, that rivalry would take a big step forward.
This is a very exciting day to be a Patriots fan. Vrabel is a top-tier head coach and will work wonders with what he can control.
Gone will be the days of New England looking like a completely unprepared football team. Also, he isn't the kind of coach to make mistake after mistake when talking to the media.
Hopefully, this is the start of a new era for the Patriots that will end up bringing more championships to town.
