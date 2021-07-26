Seymour to Enter Patriots Hall of Fame in Ceremony Set for October

The New England Patriots announced on Monday that the team’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony for former defensive lineman Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies. Seymour had been voted by fans as the 30th inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame in May 2020. However, the ceremony did not take place last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Richard Seymour is deservingly regarded as one of the greatest defensive players in the history of the New England Patriots. During his career, he was also considered one of, if not the best, defensive lineman in the NFL. “Big Sey” played college football for the University of Georgia, where he earned first-team All American honors in 2000, and was named to the All-SEC First Team in 1999 and 2000. He was drafted sixth overall in the 2001 NFL Draft by the Patriots. Some consider Seymour to be among the best players in NFL history to be chosen as the sixth overall pick.

Throughout his Patriots tenure, Seymour was named to five All-Pro teams, and was a member of three Super Bowl-winning Patriots teams (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX.) He was selected to seven Pro Bowls, gaining selections as both a 4-3 defensive tackle and as a 3-4 defensive end. On occasion, Seymour even played fullback on short yardage and goal line situations. His contributions to the Patriots earned him spots on both the New England Patriots 50th Anniversary Team and the New England Patriots All-2000s Team. Seymour finished his career as a member of the Oakland Raiders, where he earned two additional Pro-Bowl selections. He retired in 2013, having amassed amazing career totals of 496 tackles, 57.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions. Seymour has long been considered a strong candidate for enshrinement not only to the Patriots Hall, but the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Immediately following the announcement of Seymour’s selection (also in May 2020), Patriots owner Robert Kraft issued the following statement on his legacy:

"Richard Seymour laid the foundation for a defense that helped propel the Patriots to three Super Bowl championships in his first four seasons in the NFL. Richard was the consummate professional and leader, always accepting the roles he was assigned, putting team goals ahead of personal ones, and in turn, raising the game of everyone around him. Yet as great as he was as a player, he is a Hall of Fame-caliber person, as well. I couldn't be happier for Richard and the Seymour family, and I am looking forward to celebrating with them as Richard takes his rightful place in the Patriots Hall of Fame and very soon the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton."

Seymour joins Troy Brown (2012), Tedy Bruschi (2013), Kevin Faulk (2016), Ty Law (2014), Matt Light (2018) and Willie McGinest (2015), as the seventh player to enter the Patriots Hall of Fame as a three-time Super Bowl champion with the team.

The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies is located at Patriot Place, adjacent to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The outdoor ceremony is free and open to the public. Fans of all ages are welcome and encouraged to attend. The time of the event will be announced at a later date. Additionally, Seymour will be honored at a halftime ceremony during the Patriots home game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.