Rob Gronkowski Speaks Out on Patriots' Drake Maye Plan
The New England Patriots are set to begin the 2024 NFL season with veteran Jacoby Brissett starting at quarterback. Drake Maye, the rookie first-round pick, will watch from the sideline and wait his turn.
It is widely expected that Maye will end up starting at some point this season. Many believe it will be about halfway through the year.
Rob Gronkowski, an all-time Patriots' legend, spoke out about the team's quarterback situation. He boldly stated that he also expects Maye to play during his rookie season.
In addition to his Maye prediction, he also agrees with Jerod Mayo's decision to start Jacoby Brissett in Week 1.
"I expect Drake Maye to play. I'm just not sure exactly when. Maybe halfway through the season. I think it was a great play to start Jacoby Brissett, let Drake develop. Jacoby is a veteran; he knows how to handle situations that Drake wouldn't know how to handle, especially pressure coming off the edge and up the middle. The game can be fast for a rookie, and the supporting cast around Drake isn't that up to par either. It's great to let him develop and let Jacoby handle blitzes and guys when they aren't blocked on the offensive line blunders that let someone free."
As for what Gronkowski thinks about the team as a whole, he believes that New England is headed in the right direction. That being said, he isn't expecting much winning to be done this season.
"But Drake Maye has a lot of potential. He's going to be the guy in the future. I think the team will struggle a little bit this year, but I think, at the same time, they are on the right path. They are moving in the right direction. They have a core staple of guys that they signed in the offseason. Give them two or three years, and they could have a team in the future."
Gronkowski is probably right. There aren't going to be a lot of wins this year. More than likely, it will be a rough year that leads to another top draft pick.
However, they have a franchise quarterback waiting in the wings and some talented young pieces around him. The Patriots are in a good position.
Expect to see Maye take the field at some point this season. Fans will anxiously await getting their first look at the rookie quarterback.