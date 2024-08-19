Robert Griffin III Pounds Table for Patriots to Start Drake Maye
The hype train for Drake Maye to start as the New England Patriots QB is beginning to ramp up.
After a positive showing from the rookie quarterback during the Patriots' second preseason bout of the year vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, many figures around the league have taken notice of how the first-year QB looked in his short, yet impactful two quarters of play. One of those names to take note of New England's third-overall selection is former NFL QB and Offensive Rookie of the Year, Robert Griffin III.
Griffin sounded off on socials after the Patriots' game vs. Philadelphia, where he made it clear how he views the QB1 battle in New England. The former QB says Maye should enter the year as the man under center, crediting his playmaking ability that can further elevate this offense, also providing some added optimism for fans in a tough division:
"The Patriots should start Drake Maye at QB because he gives their offense the playmaking ability it needs. Maye takes stress off the o-line with how he moves within and outside of the pocket, diagnosing coverage and manipulating safeties well in-game, and gives them the best chance to score points to win in a division with 3 explosive offenses. Some said Drake is not like us and they are right. He has to be like Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, and Tua Tagovailoa inspiring his team and giving the fans hope. We saw glimpses of that against the Eagles. Let him grow through playing and ride the wave with him."- Robert Griffin III on Drake Maye
It's a tricky dilemma for the Patriots. While Maye has shown some strong steps forward in his early progression, he's still not totally refined as an NFL quarterback. Feeding him some extra reps and a start towards the beginning of the year could help him find his groove, but we've seen what happens to QBs that get rushed into the process to fail-- a fate New England simply can't afford.
Projected starter Jacoby Brissett is a reliable bridge QB to start in the meantime, but it won't be easy to sit Maye, especially with the plays he's shown out during preseason. Fans want to see their new rookie quarterback in action, and if he provides a higher upside to this predictably lacking offense, there's reason to believe QB1 is in play within the first four weeks of the year.
The Patriots could have some glaring holes still present on the offensive end that could limit Maye's ceiling, and potentially his development with a premature start. Still, there are also some lofty benefits in the event he explodes onto the scene as a top rookie QB in the NFL. It's a classic high-risk, high-reward scenario, and it's on this New England staff to make the correct decision.
If Maye shows out with an eye-catching performance in the Patriots' final preseason game vs. the Washington Commanders on Sunday, expect the chatter to accelerate even further concerning who ultimately be the week one signal caller in New England.
