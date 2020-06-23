Former Patriots CB Asante Samuel Claims He Showed Bill Belichick How to Coach CBs

Asante Samuel shared another interesting take on Tuesday.

The former New England Patriots cornerback claims he made Bill Belichick "understand the cornerback position better" and says the Patriots head coach never agreed with the way he played, however, Belichick now coaches his defensive backs based on how Samuel played.

Samuel was undoubtedly one of the best cornerbacks of his generation. During his 11-year career he earned the title of "Mr Pick Six" due to the six pick-sixes he had, three of which came with the Patriots. Samuel had 51 interceptions throughout his career, with a career-high 10 interceptions in 2006.

It's very possible that Samuel could have helped Belichick learn a lot about the cornerback position. But it's a little egotistical to mention that to the world via a Twitter post. Belichick allowed Samuel to play the way he did even if he didn't like it, so in reality Samuel should be more thankful for being put in a position to succeed.