Former Patriots CB Asante Samuel Claims He Showed Bill Belichick How to Coach CBs

Devon Clements

Asante Samuel shared another interesting take on Tuesday. 

The former New England Patriots cornerback claims he made Bill Belichick "understand the cornerback position better" and says the Patriots head coach never agreed with the way he played, however, Belichick now coaches his defensive backs based on how Samuel played. 

Samuel was undoubtedly one of the best cornerbacks of his generation. During his 11-year career he earned the title of "Mr Pick Six" due to the six pick-sixes he had, three of which came with the Patriots. Samuel had 51 interceptions throughout his career, with a career-high 10 interceptions in 2006. 

It's very possible that Samuel could have helped Belichick learn a lot about the cornerback position. But it's a little egotistical to mention that to the world via a Twitter post. Belichick allowed Samuel to play the way he did even if he didn't like it, so in reality Samuel should be more thankful for being put in a position to succeed. 

Dante Scarnecchia Says There Will Be 'Growing Pains' With Jarrett Stidham Under Center

"Yes, there’s going to be some things where he’s going to hold the ball longer than you want it to be held, but that’s all about growing up in this league, and you know that as well as I do."

Devon Clements

by

Sam Minton

Patriots' RBs to Damien Harris: Be Ready at All Times

"Be ready because you never know when your time will come and you don't want to miss it."

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

A culmination of Patriots' season preview articles

Max McAuliffe

DeVante Parker Subtly Trolls Stephon Gilmore on Instagram

Parker must have been creeping on Gilmore's page based on his latest post.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Devin, Jason McCourty 'Nervous' About What Lies Ahead For Football Season

"It feels like that's all being taken away from us, so I don't know how to react."

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Tremendous read on the Patriots' defensive tendencies

Max McAuliffe

A 49ers-like Patriot offense?

Max McAuliffe

Film Review: Mohamed Sanu Is Primed to Have a Bounce Back Season

Mohamed Sanu is a talented wide receiver looking to bounce back after a disappointing finish to the 2019 season.

Kyle Garvin

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Assessing Stephon Gilmore's Potential Hall of Fame Candidacy

Could Stephon Gilmore be yet another Patriots' player that seemingly has a gold jacket waiting for him?

Max McAuliffe

Ja'Whaun Bentley Ready to Have Name Called More Often

Despite an injury that setback his rookie season, Ja'Whaun Bentley is ready to step up and be an important part of the Patriots defense.

Sarah Jacobs

by

Sam Minton