Jarrett Stidham, Mohamed Sanu Seen Working Out Together

Devon Clements

We've seen the videos of New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu and newly-signed quarterback Cam Newton working out together in Los Angeles. Now it looks like Sanu is putting in work with another Patriots quarterback. 

Sanu posted a video of Jarrett Stidham on his Instagram story, which showed Stidham in a red jersey and shoulder pads seemingly in the middle of a throwing session. 

Stidham was the projected starter for the Patriots now that Tom Brady signed with the Buccaneers. That was the case at least until New England signed Newton on June 28. 

Even though the six-time Super Bowl champions do have another former MVP quarterback, Newton is not guaranteed the starting job. That is evident via the team's website, which has Newton and Stidham listed in the QB1 slot on their depth chart. 

With no OTAs or minicamps being held this offseason due to COVID-19, many players are meeting up to hold their own private workouts and build chemistry, even though the NFLPA has suggested they should refrain from doing such. Stidham has reportedly been holding private throwing sessions during different points of the offseason with players like Brian Hoyer, Julian Edelman, Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski and now Sanu, to name a few, 

Those same players want to hit the ground running when training camp begins on July 28. But unfortunately for them, holding private workouts will not replicate what would happen in full-team practices, so they will only be prepared to a certain extent when training camp is underway. 

