Former Patriots DL Richard Seymour Named as Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour has been selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2020, according to the NFL.

Seymour was one of 15 modern-era finalist that were pushed to the final round for the 2020 class. During his 12 seasons in the NFL, Seymour accumulated 498 tackles, 57.5 sacks, 91 tackles for loss, 79 QB hits and 39 passes defended. He was also a three-time All-Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowler.

Seymour was an integral part of the early 2000s Patriots teams and was a key cog during their run in that time span in which New England won three championships.