Richard Seymour Voted as Patriots Hall of Fame 2020 Inductee

Devon Clements

Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour has been voted by the fans as the 2020 inductee to the Patriots Hall of Fame, according to the team. 

"Richard Seymour laid the foundation for a defense that helped propel the Patriots to three Super Bowl championships in his first four seasons in the NFL," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft in a statement via Patriots.com. "Richard was the consummate professional and leader, always accepting the roles he was assigned, putting team goals ahead of personal ones, and in turn, raising the game of everyone around him. Yet as great as he was as a player, he is a Hall of Fame-caliber person, as well. I couldn't be happier for Richard and the Seymour family, and I am looking forward to celebrating with them as Richard takes his rightful place in the Patriots Hall of Fame and very soon the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton."

Seymour was drafted with the 6th overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft by New England. He started in all but six games during his 12-year career, recording 57.5 sacks, 91 tackles for loss, 39 passes defended and 79 QB hits. His elite play for the Patriots early on in his career fueled the team to three championships in the early 2000s.

