The New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings were in conflict over the course of Thanksgiving night, with the Vikings prevailing 33-26 in a game that the Patriots surely found frustrating.

But even after the game, the "conflict'' and the "frustration'' carried on ...

A post-game exchange between Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Minnesota star receiver Adam Thielen is going viral for its unusual nature.

"Unusual,'' but not "unique,'' in that these two characters have waged war before.

First, to the NESN look at this icy accidental-on-purpose shoulder clash between the two fellas ...

No hug? OK.

No handshake? Maybe not.

A double shoulder shiver? Why?

What's the problem here? It might date back to a Patriots vs. Vikings conflict back in December of 2018, when Belichick - barking from the sideline at Thielen, who was playing on the field - to “shut the f*** up.”

You can see it here and judge for yourself ...

Why would Belichick allow a player from another team, and one the Patriots do not often see, to irritate him so? Why would Thielen not wish to find a way to make amends with the legendary coach? Really, this might have been a fine time to do that on Thielen's part, except for one major problem, and the thing that most irritates the Pats coach, of course ...

He lost the game.

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here