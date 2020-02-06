SI Mock Draft: Patriots Take Utah State QB at No. 23

It's mock draft season, which has Kevin Hanson of SI.com putting out the 3rd edition of his mock draft. His projected draft board has three quarterbacks taken in the top six picks, with another one not being taken until no. 23, which is the New England Patriots.

In Hanson's latest mock draft on Thursday, he has the Patriots taking Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the 23rd overall pick. Here is what he had to say about the project of a quarterback landing in New England:

"A three-year starter at Utah State, it was a disappointing final season for Love, who threw nearly as many interceptions (17) as touchdowns (20). That said, Love isn’t entirely to blame following a coaching change and roster that featured only two returning starters on offense. Regardless of whether Tom Brady is back in Foxboro in 2020, Love possesses all of the physical tools to be groomed into the team’s quarterback of the future."

While the blame isn't entirely on Love for his final season at Utah State, him taking a step back his junior season makes it hard to think the Patriots would spend that kind of draft capital on a QB that would need time to develop.

If Tom Brady doesn't rejoin the Patriots in 2020, New England doesn't pull the trigger on acquiring a QB via a trade or free agency, and the draft board plays out the way (or similarly) Hanson projects it to, then that would be about the only scenario in which it would make sense for Love to be drafted by the 6-time Super Bowl champions. But it Bradys stays put, drafting Love would be a complete waste of a pick for a team that desperately needs pass-catchers and youth at other positions.

New England already has a project at the QB position (ie Jarrett Stidham) so drafting another one would be pointless.