SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

SI Power Rankings: Patriots Continue To Slide Down Following Week 8 Loss

Sam Minton

New England Patriots fans were hoping that Week 8 would be a turning point in the season for the team. But the result only confirmed how the mighty have fallen. This is even more evident when looking at Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings.

The Patriots used to be a team that consistently was in the top 10. Now they are barely in the top 20.

New England is currently ranked 19th in the NFL, according to SI. The Patriots' last-second loss to the Buffalo Bills only confirmed that it's hard to trust New England in 2020.

The explanation for the ranking also paints a picture of just how bleak the situation is in Foxboro

This was a better performance by Cam Newton, until the devastating fumble with the Patriots in-range of a game-tying field goal in the game’s final minute. The Patriots still had five division games left entering this past weekend, so we weren’t ready to write them off yet, but this loss to the Bills puts them in a hole that might be too large to emerge from, especially with the flawed roster that frustrated even Tom Brady last season.

New England is now 2-5 and if it wasn't for the New York Jets' historically bad season, they would be at the bottom of the AFC East. With the loss to the Bills, it appears that the Patriots will have no way of winning their division.

The good news for New England fans is that the team's Week 9 game will be difficult to lose. The six-time Super Bowl champions will face off against the Jets in a game that they will likely win.  

New England's next divisional matchup should give them a slight increase in next week's rankings, but not enough to get them into the top 10. For the rest of the season, it seems as though the Patriots will be hovering between 15th-20th in the rankings.

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. 

THANKS FOR READING PATRIOT MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Patriots Players To Watch in Week 8 Matchup vs. Bills

Three Patriots players to watch in Sunday's Week 8 matchup versus the Buffalo Bills.

Max McAuliffe

by

Sarah Jacobs

Report: Patriots Trade 7th Rounder For Dolphins WR Isaiah Ford

New England buys low to acquire acquire a wide receiver.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs

Report: Patriots Place TE Devin Asiasi on IR, Claim DT Isaiah Mack From Waivers

Asiasi was drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

Report: NFL Considering 16-Team Playoff as Contingency Plan For COVID-19

The NFL expanded the playoffs to 14 teams back in February.

Devon Clements

New England Patriots' Week 8 Report Card

How did each positional group perform against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8?

Max McAuliffe

by

Sarah Jacobs

Instant Takeaways From Patriots' 24-21 Loss to Bills

Two young playmakers stood out in another nail-biting loss for New England.

Sam Connon

The Takeaway in Week 8: Josh Allen and the Deep Threat

The Patriots can't give up the deep ball in Week 8 if they want to end an a three-game losing streak.

Aryanna Prasad

3 Matchups to Watch in Patriots' Week 8 Game vs. Bills

Injuries have taken away New England's top receiver and corner, so their backups will have to step up in their place

Sam Connon

Julian Edelman, Justin Herron Placed on Injured Reserve

Edelman has been battling a knee issue dating back to last season.

Devon Clements

Stephon Gilmore, Kyle Dugger, Justin Herron Downgraded To Out vs. Buffalo

New England will be without their top cornerback against the Bills.

Devon Clements