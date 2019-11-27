Matthew Slater named AFC's Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 12

New England Patriots special teams standout and captain Matthew Slater has been named the AFC's Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 12.

Despite being a 7-time Pro Bowler for his efforts on special teams, this is the first time Slater has earned player of the week honors in his career.

Slater's blocked punt against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 which set up the lone offensive touchdown of the game for the Patriots is the main reason why he received the award this week. He also downed one punt inside Dallas' 20 yard line.

This is the third time this season that a Patriot has won this award. Rookie punter Jake Bailey has won the award the other two times.

Week 12 marked the second blocked punt of the season for Slater, the first coming in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills which resulted in a scoop-and-score by rookie defensive end Chase Winovich. His efforts on special teams this season have the veteran in line for his eighth Pro Bowl nomination.