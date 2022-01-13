Slow Starts Have Haunted Patriots; Can They Fix It Ahead Of The Playoffs?

The numbers speak for themselves, the Patriots are a better team when they score first and not play from behind.

Playoff football is just a couple days away.

After a season in which the Patriots got back to double digit wins, it is now time to focus on the ultimate goal.

Winning another Super Bowl.

The Patriots have just as good of a chance as any of the other teams in the playoffs. However, if they are going to make a deep playoff run, they’re going to have to fix these sluggish starts.

New England lost three out of their final four games of the regular season. In all three of those losses, they fell behind early and were not able to complete the comeback.

Here are New England’s starts in those three losses:

Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins, New England trailed Miami 14-0 after the first quarter and fell behind 17-7 at halftime. They were down 27-10 halfway through the fourth quarter. They ultimately lost the game 33-24.

Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills, the Patriots received the opening kickoff but went three and out. Buffalo scored on their first possession and never looked back. The Patriots trailed 17-7 at halftime and found themselves down 20-7 in the third quarter. New England once and for all lost this game 33-21.

Week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts was a nightmare. The Patriots fell behind 17-0 at halftime, and were down 20-0 in the third quarter. Despite nearly erasing a 20 point deficit, New England lost 27-17.

What’s even more eye opening about these slow starts is that all throughout the season, opponents scored first or took a big lead in six out of seven of their losses.

“We've, unfortunately, started a lot of games slowly," said Belichick on Friday. "Some, we've started well. Others, we've started slowly. We've fallen behind. For the most part, we've put ourselves to be competitive and have a chance to win at the end of the game. That's a good thing. The bad thing is to start as slowly as we have at times, but I'd say, from a competitive standpoint, we've answered the bell in every round."

If the Patriots start slowly in the postseason, it will be a short lived playoff run.

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater also voiced his opinion on his teams slow starts.

“Whether it’s energy, focus, execution, you name it, we’re not doing anything well enough early in the games to give ourselves a chance to get in a rhythm and remain competitive early on,” Matthew Slater said following the week 18 loss to the Dolphins. “And obviously, it’s tough playing from behind — and now the next team we play will be the best team we’ve seen all year. So, if we play like that, it’ll be really challenging for us.”

It remains to be seen if the Patriots can get off to a fast start in the playoffs. We will find out soon enough though, as the Patriots face off against the Buffalo Bills this Saturday at 8:15 p.m.