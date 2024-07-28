Patriots Release Statement on Christian Barmore's Sudden Health Scare
Things got scary over the weekend for New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore.
According to a recent release from the Patriots, Barmore has been diagnosed with blood clots that will keep him sidelined for an indefinte period of time. The 2021 second-round pick was evaluated over the weekend at Mass General Brigham when the discovery was found.
Here's the full statement from the team:
“Over the weekend, Christian Barmore was diagnosed with blood clots. He was appropriately treated by the doctors at Mass General Brigham, who tested, evaluated and treated Christian. Our principal concern at this time is Christian’s health and wellbeing. Fortunately, Mass General Brigham provides some of the best healthcare in the world. While there is no current timetable for his return, we know Christian is getting tremendous care and we look forward to his full recovery.”
Barmore had been sidelined from the Patriots' training camp for the past two days for unknown reasons, but we now know exactly how serious the situation was.
It's tough news for the New England standout DT, who agreed to a new four-year, $84 million contract earlier this offseason. The Patriots defensive tackle is coming off an electric campaign in Foxboro, posting a career-high 8.5 sacks, 64 combined tackles, and 13 TFLs.
New England's defensive front is a different unit when Barmore is on the front lines, but this team may have to take on a lengthy stretch before we see the 25-year-old take the field again. As of now, there is no timetable for his return.
Sending well wishes to Barmore as he takes on his recovery.
Follow New England Patriots On SI over on our Facebook and Twitter/X to stay up to date on all Patriots news and rumors!