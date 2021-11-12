Stevenson, Harris Absent from Friday’s Patriots Practice; Status for Sunday in Doubt

The New England Patriots might be a bit thin at the running back position when they take the Gillette Stadium field on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

For the third straight day, Patriots’ running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson were absent from Friday’s practice. As a result, their status for Week Ten is seriously in doubt.

Both Stevenson and Harris exited Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter after sustaining head injuries on the same drive: Stevenson was slow to get up after an 11-yard carry; Harris remained on the ground after a hard collision just six plays later. With each having spent the week in concussion protocol, the Pats were definitely aware that missing either, or both, players for Week Ten was very much a possibility. Earlier this week, Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears made it clear that the Pats were concerned about the health of their two top options at the position.

“We’re on a wait-and-see program,” Fears said during a media conference call on Tuesday. “These protocols can take a few days to figure out what they’re going to do with them. It’s a big question mark. Definitely a big question mark.”

Early in the day on Friday, there was some optimism about the status of Stevenson. CLNS Media’s Evan Lazar had reported that Stevenson was expected to practice on Friday, and that the team would evaluate him at that time. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick seemed to support his assumption, as well, offering the following during his media session on Friday:

“I’d say they’re in the day-to-day category too, so just kind of see how things went this morning and get them to warm up out there and see how it goes. See exactly what their situation is. That’s pretty common. That’s the way it is with a lot of players, really. Until they actually get warmed up, get ready to go, get into the process, a lot of times they don’t know exactly how that’s going to feel either. You just have to play-it-by-ear.”

However, neither Stevenson, nor Harris were visible at practice. Upon the release of Friday’s injury report, both players were listed as ‘questionable.”

Should Harris and Stevenson remain sidelined for Sundays’ game, the Patriots would be left with only two healthy players at the position: Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor, buddy 9who have a combined 35 carries so far this season. Despite having two open spots on their practice squad, New England elected not to sign additional help at the position.

Without their two most productive ball carriers, the Pats face an uphill battle to find any success against Cleveland’s physical run defense. The unit ranks third in the league allowing only 84.8 yards per game on the ground and second with 3.5 per carry. Cleveland's defensive front is as strong as any in the league. Both Malik Jackson and Malik McDowell are a stout presence in the middle. As a result, middle linebacker Anthony Walker can be more of a playmaker. Walker leads the team with 57 tackles and should be expected to be a force with which to be reckoned on Sunday.

The Browns will also have their woes in the running game on Sunday. While running back Kareem Hunt continued his time on injured reserve, both Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton have been ruled out for Week Ten, as each remains on COVID/reserve.

Still, for each team, the stakes are high. Both the Browns and the Patriots are coming into Sunday with 5-4 records. A win for either side not only keeps them in the playoff hunt, it would dramatically enhance their chances to qualify for the postseason. This is a concept not lost on the Patriots, as Ivan Fears indicated earlier in the week.

“We’ll have things in place,” he said. “We’re definitely talking about it and are ready to move, based on what they tell us. But we’ll have to wait and see, for sure.”

Kickoff is set for Week Ten’s Browns-Patriots showdown on Sunday at 1:00pm from Gillette Stadium on Foxboro, Massachusetts.