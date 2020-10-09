SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

NFL Rumors: Jarrett Stidham To Start If Cam Newton Can't vs. Broncos

Devon Clements

If Cam Newton can't play in Week 5, the New England Patriots reportedly have their plan in place. 

Second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham will start if Newton is unavailable against the Denver Broncos, according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora. 

During New England's 26-10 loss to the Chiefs last Monday night, both Brian Hoyer and Stidham got the opportunity to play in the first game Newton had missed after testing positive for COVID-19 the previous Friday. Hoyer was pulled late in the third quarter after completing 15 of 24 passes for 130 yards and one interception (his stat line doesn't quite show how poorly Hoyer really played in Week 4). Stidham entered and played a little over one quarter of football, completing five of 13 passes for one touchdown and two interceptions, one of which was a pick-six (and was 100 percent Julian Edelman's fault and not Stidham's). 

With Stidham under center, the offense looked a bit more fluid and dynamic than when Hoyer was playing. So if Newton -- who could potentially get cleared prior to the game as there will have been 10 days since his positive COVID-19 test -- can't play, Stidham will get the start against a Denver team that may get their second-year quarterback back in the starting lineup as well with Drew Lock, who has missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury. 

On Tuesday, New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the third Patriots player to test positive. As a result, New England shut their facilities down for three days this week (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday) and could potentially shut down on Saturday, which is seemingly their last and only opportunity this week to hold a practice before they face the Broncos. 

Although they seem to have a plan in place if Newton cannot play, holding no practices won't make the short-term transition at quarterback very smooth.

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL

THANKS FOR READING PATRIOT MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots-Broncos Week 5 Game Moved To Monday

This will be the second week in a row New England's game has been moved to Monday.

Devon Clements

3 Stats To Know For Patriots' Week 5 Game vs. Broncos

Here are the three stats you need to know before Sunday when the Patriots return to Foxboro to face the Broncos.

Sarah Jacobs

Fantasy Football: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 5 Patriots Edition

Uncertainty at quarterback could spell disaster for those who rely on Patriots receivers in fantasy

Sam Connon

Cam Newton Shares Reminder After Patriots' Latest COVID-19 Positive Result

New England now has three players that have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Devon Clements

Sam Minton

Report: Stephon Gilmore Tests Positive For COVID-19

Gilmore is the second Patriots player over the past week to test positive.

Devon Clements

Sarah Jacobs

Report: Cam Newton Asymptomatic as of Monday

Newton tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Devon Clements

Sarah Jacobs

Damien Harris Impresses in Regular Season Debut vs. Chiefs

After his impressive debut for the New England Patriots, Damien Harris talked about the mentality he had entering his second year in the NFL.

Sam Minton

Tony Corrente Explains Bizarre Patriots-Chiefs Second Quarter Call

It appeared that the Patriots defense forced a turnover, but the play was blown dead. Referee Tony Corrente explained what happened after the game.

Sam Minton

Instant Takeaways From Patriots' 26-10 Loss To Chiefs

New England drops to 2-2 on the season.

Devon Clements

Report: Sony Michel Downgraded to Out vs. Chiefs

Michel was listed as questionable with a quad injury.

Devon Clements

Sam Minton