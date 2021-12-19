Streak-No-More: Patriots Fall to Colts 27-17 in Week Fifteen

The Pats drop to 9-5 on the 2021 season, unable to overcome the deficit caused by turnovers, penalties and mistakes on special teams.

The New England Patriots entered Week Fifteen of the 2021 NFL Season having won seven straight games. The Pats held the top spot in the AFC East, and were just one notch in the win column below the Conference-leading Kansas City Chiefs. All signs looked to be pointing toward a postseason surge in the waning days of the regular season.

While the Patriots playoff hopes have far from been derailed, their momentum may have been stalled a bit. On a night in which a usually fundamentally-sound team made too many uncharacteristic mistakes, New England was unable to overcome an early 20-0 deficit. Quarterback Mac Jones completed 26 of 45 passes, throwing for 299 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. However, MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor ran for 170 yards and scored on a 67-yard fourth-quarter run with 2:01 left to help the Indianapolis Colts secure a 27-17 victory over the Patriots on Saturday night. With the loss, the Pats drop to 9-5 on the 2021 season.

First-Half highlights

The Colts would hit the scoreboard first on Saturday night, with an eight play 78-yard drive. Jonathan Taylor gained 33 yards on six straight rushes, grinding his way deep into New England territory. Carson Wentz, off the direct snap to Taylor, found running back Nyheim Hines for the eight-yard touchdown

Colts 7, Patriots 0

As the Patriots look to recoup some of the momentum lost by Indy’s first scoring drive, their resolve would be tested by an unexpected miscue. In the aftermath of a Mac Jones incompletion to Jakobi Meyers (a beautiful throw by Jones), Jake Bailey attempted a punt on 4th and 9 from the New England 32-yard line. Bailey’s punt was blocked, the third of his punts to be blocked in 2021. Linebacker E.J. Speed recovered the block for the touchdown.

Colts 14, Patriots 0

Though they allowed Indy’s third scoring drive of the night, the Pats were able to take some solace in a strong defensive stance in the red zone. The Colts traveled 58 yards on 14 plays. However, their progress was stalled by heads-up red zone defensive stops by Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux and Jalen Mills. Michael Badgley connected on a 25-yard field goal, extending their lead.

Colts 17, Patriots 0

New England hoped to parlay their first positive showing of the night into putting points on the board to close the half. The Pats would gain 60 yards on seven plays, highlighted by a deep pass from Mac Jones to Hunter Henry. However, on third-and-three at the Colts’ 15-yard line, linebacker Darius Leonard intercepted Jones’ pass intended for Hunter Henry, capping a horrendous half of football for the Patriots.

At the Half: Colts 17, Patriots 0

Second-Half highlights:

Despite having possession of the ball to begin the second half, New England was unable to take advantage of the opportunity. Jones was once again intercepted, this time by linebacker Bobby Okereke at the team’s own 34-yard line. Still, the Patriots defense would stifle the Colts’ offense, highlighted by an eight-yard sack of Wentz by Deatrich Wise, Jr. Indianapolis was about to end the drive, having scored zero points after Badgley missed his 46-yard field goal attempt. However, special teams stalwart Brandon King WAS flagged for being offsides. With a second-chance to add to the Colts lead, Badgley connected from 41 yards.

Colts 20, Patriots 0

The Patriots first scoring drive of the night injected life back into the team’s offense. New England would find the endzone on a nine-play, 61-yard drive. Jones found Henry four times on the drive, including a crossbody completion deep in Colts’ territory. Jones and Henry would cap the drive with a 12-yard touchdown reception, final putting the Pats on the board.

Colts 20, Patriots 7

Needing a turnover to remain within striking distance of a comeback, the Pats defense obliged thanks to two savvy veterans. At 1st and 10 from the Indianapolis 46 yard-line, Jaimie Collins’s athleticism was on full display in facilitating a Devin McCourty interception of Carson Wentz. New England would capitalize on the pick by traveling 46 yards on 12 plays, highlighted by an 18-yard connection from Jones to Kendrick Bourne. However, facing 4th and GOAL at the Colts’ seven-yard line, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick opted to take the points and allow his defense to continue to keep the Patriots in contention. Nick Folk made the 25-yard field goal, to put the Patriots within 10.

Colts 20, Patriots 10

The Patriots cut Indianapolis’ lead to three, with a seven-play, 82-yard drive. Jones put together his best drive of the night, finding receiver N’Keal Harry deep for 43 yards to the Colts’ 15 for 43 yards. Jones concluded the drive with a seven-yard touchdown strike to Hunter Henry.

Colts 20, Patriots 17

Unfortunately for New England, their comeback attempt was thwarted by a 67-yard touchdown run from Jonathan Taylor. Though they would get the ball with a tick over two minutes to play, the Pats would turn the ball over on downs, securing the win for the home team.

FINAL: Colts 27, Patriots 17

Injury Watch:

Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley left Saturday’s game in the first half with an ankle injury and did not return.

Receivers Nelson Agholor and N’Keal Harry also exited the game in the second half with head injuries.

Up Next:

The Patriots return home to the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, as they host the Buffalo Bills for a post-Christmas matchup on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 1:00pm ET.