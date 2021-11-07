Supernatural Sunday: Patriots Get Paranormal by Pasting Panthers 24-6

With the victory, the Patriots improve to 5-4 on the 2021 NFL Season, and secure their first three-game winning streak since 2019.

While the New England Patriots played their Week Eight contest against the Los Angeles Chargers on Halloween, it was Week Nine in which they would make their opponent, the Carolina Panthers, see ‘ghosts.’

On a day in which most eyes were fixed upon former Patriot and current Panthers’ cornerback Stephon Gilmore, it would be his Foxboro successor J.C. Jackson who would steal the show on Sunday. The soon-to-be 26 year-old intercepted Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold twice, including an 88-yard pick-six as the Patriots defeated the Panthers 24-6 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw for 139 yards, with one touchdown and one pass ironically intercepted by Gilmore. Still, it was the Pats running game that would be their strength on Sunday, rushing for 151 yards collectively between Damien Harris, Brandon Bolden and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson. Defensively, the Pats were solid in all three levels, holding Darnold to 172 yards with three interceptions and zero touchdowns.

Here is a look at the action on the field on Sunday

First Half Highlights

With both teams off to a sloppy start (riddled with penalties and miscommunications), the Panthers would strike first on Sunday. On 3rd and 4 at the Carolina 47, quarterback Mac Jones was the victim of a strip sack by defensive end Brian Burns. The Panthers’ pass rusher took advantage of what appeared to be a blocking miscommunication between Hunter Henry and Isaiah Wynn. Burns badly beat Wynn to put a hard hit on Jones, knocking the ball loose. While the Panthers would recover with great field position, the Pats defense held their offensive output to three points. Kicker Zane Gonzalez connected on the 39-yard field goal and Carolina was on the board first.

Panthers 3, Patriots 0

The Patriots would answer the Panthers scoring drive with one of their own, resulting in a trip to the endzone. Facing 2nd-and-11 at their own, Jones identified a mismatch on the left side of the Panthers defense and found rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson for a short pass, which the former Oklahoma Sooner would take for an impressive 41–yard gain. A key block by fullback Jakob Johnson would spring Stevenson again for a 13-yard run to the Panthers 3-yard line. Damien Harris would finish the eight play, 75-yard drive with a run to the endzone.

Patriots 7, Panthers 3

Stephon Gilmore was intent on making his presence felt. He did so with just over six minutes left in the half. At 2nd and 7 from their own 41 yard line, Jones attempted to find Jakobi Meyers for a short yardage gain. Gilmore clearly recognized the route and ran it with more precision than Meyers. The ex-Pat snagged the interception, returning it 13 yards to the New England 34-yard line. However, the Panthers were unable to fully capitalize, as a costly (15-yard) unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on tight end Ian Thomas would stall the momentum of a drive paced by some strong running by Christian McCaffrey. The Panthers would light the scoreboard for three, on a 49-yard field goal by Gonzalez, his second of the day.

Patriots 7, Panthers 6

New England extended their lead heading into the half with a ten-play, 75-yard drive. Brandon Bolden would contribute 28 receiving yards, as well as 23 yards rushing to help set up a seven-yard touchdown reception from Jones to tight end Hunter Henry, his fifth score of the season.

At the half, Patriots 14, Panthers 6

Second Half Highlights

For the second straight week, New England would take advantage of a quarterback miscue for a pick-six. With the Panthers in scoring territory at the Patriots 20, Darnold attempted to find tight end Ian Thomas, who released into the flat after blocking linebacker Matt Judon. Despite being open for short yardage, Darnold sailed the throw into the hands of Pats’ cornerback J.C. Jackson. The Pats top corner returned the interception 88 yards for the touchdown.

Patriots 21, Panthers 6

The Pats once again lit the Bank of America scoreboard, off of a Darnold interception. Linebacker Jamie Collins made an impressive snag of a pass intended for Panthers’ receiver Robby Anderson, allowing New England to take over at the Carolina 43-yard line. Jones and the Patriots would travel 24-yards on six plays, culminating in a 37-yard field goal by Nick Folk.

Patriots 24, Panthers 6

Thorough Folk’s field goal would be the final points of the day for both teams, the Patriots essentially sealed the victory, when Jackson intercepted Darnold on a red zone pass intended for receiver D.J. Moore, removing any reasonable chance of a Panthers’ comeback

Final: Patriots 24, Panthers 6

Injury Watch:

Patriots return specialist Gunner Olszewski suffered a head injury in the first half, and did not return to the game.

In the fourth quarter, running backs Rhamondre Stevenson (head) and Damien Harris (head) and TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder) left the game, and did not return.

Up Next:

The Patriots return home to the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts as they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 14 at 1:00pm ET.