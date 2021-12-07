Take Two: Patriots QB Mac Jones Files to Trademark ‘Mac10’

The Patriots rookie quarterback filed for the marketing moniker ‘MJ10’ at the end of November.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is apparently keeping his marketing options open.

On November 26, Jones filed to trademark the moniker “MJ10,” in hopes of using the nickname to adorn numerous articles of athletic apparel and merchandise.

Just days later, on December 1, the attorney representing the Patriots’ rookie apparently sought rights protection for the more aesthetically-pleasing “Mac10.” According to the filing, the intention is to use “Mac10” on various products; including shirts, pants, hats, athletic wear and beanies.

As had previously been the case, the news was shared via Twitter posting by Darren Rovel of The Action Network.

The pats rookie is enjoying a stellar rookie season to date. Jones has completed 70.3 percent of his passes and thrown 16 touchdowns to just eight interceptions over his first 12 games in the NFL. The Alabama product has started all 12 games in 2021, and played at a level worthy of NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year recognition. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Month for November; a month in which he completed 76 of 99 passes (76.8 percent) for 854 passing yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions for a 117.2 rating, leading the Patriots to a 4-0 record.

Jones is not the first Patriot to seek such endorsement opportunities. Former Patriots Tom Brady (‘TB12’) and Julian Edelman (‘JE11’) have found such endeavors to be notably lucrative. Undoubtedly, Jones is looking to capitalize on such successful marketing opportunities.