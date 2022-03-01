The Latest on J.C. Jackson and the Patriots — Free Agency, Franchise Tag and More

For the New England Patriots, no decision may have a greater impact on their 2022 fate than that of the future of cornerback J.C. Jackson.

With the 2022 League year set to commence on March 16, all 32 NFL teams are preparing for the wild ride that is the free-agency signing period. Beginning with the ‘legal tampering period’ on March 14, several of the top players at every position will begin the process of seeking their football home for the upcoming season.

For the New England Patriots, no decision may have a greater impact on their 2022 fate than that of the future of cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Jackson is set to hit the open market, coming off his most productive season as a pro. Through seventeen regular season games in 2021, the 26-year-old compiled 44 solo tackles, a league-leading 23 passes-defensed and eight interceptions, with one having been returned for a touchdown. His eight interceptions were the second-most in the NFL, behind Dallas Cowboys’ cornerback Trevon Diggs (11). In fact, he has the most interceptions since entering the NFL in 2018 as a rookie free agent out of Maryland with 25. For his efforts, Jackson was elected to his first Pro Bowl, as well as earning a selection as a second-team All-Pro.

While rumors continue to circulate around Jackson’s impending journey through free agency, his value continues to increase while optimism for his return to Foxboro begins to wane. With Jackson’s popularity on the rise, the likelihood of his being priced-out of the Patriots’ range becomes greater.

On Monday, NFL Media’s Gregg Rosenthal ranked Jackson third on his list of the top-101 players set to hit the open market. Only Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin earned a higher spot on Rosenthal’s list.

“Jackson has improved in each of his four NFL seasons so far,” Rosenthal wrote. “He was already worth plenty after getting off to one of the greatest ballhawking starts to a career ever (25 picks), and now he’s also one of the best pure man-coverage corners in the league on a down-to-down basis.”

In addition to Jackson, three other members of the Patriots 2021 roster made Rosenthal’s list: offensive tackle Trent Brown (No. 44), safety Devin McCourty (No. 89) and linebacker Dont’a Hightower (No. 10).

While each of the aforementioned free agents will be among New England’s top priorities in free agency, Jackson is considered the only legitimate contender to receive the franchise tag. The Patriots face a deadline of March 8 to use it and keep Jackson from hitting the open market.

While many have speculated that Jackson will be retained via the franchise tag, there are no guarantees for such a resolution. Aside from most players being averse to playing under its restriction, the franchise tag for Jackson projects at $17.28 million on a one-year deal. It also should be noted that the Patriots are not typically eager to use the tag. Though the team has utilized the tag 10 times during the Bill Belichick era, they have done so just twice in the last nine offseasons.

Despite his likely distaste for the tag, Jackson appears open to playing under its terms, should he be forced to do so.

“I love the game,” Jackson told NBC Boston’s Phil Perry last week. “If they tag me, I’m gonna go out there and play.”

Still, another Patriots’ insider, ESPN’s Mike Reiss, believes that the team will not employ the tag for Jackson’s services

“The window for teams to assign the franchise tag on players has opened and extends to March 8, with cornerback J.C. Jackson the likely only candidate to strongly consider in New England. A tag would be a projected $17.3 million for the 2022 season. Unless the Patriots believe they have a strong tag-and-trade possibility, I rate the odds of them tagging Jackson as low.”

Wherever his future endeavors may take him, Jackson realizes that consistency in both his effort and his performance is paramount in achieving his goals. Those goals undoubtedly involve the enrichment of his game, as well as his financial portfolio. Though a scenario does exist in which the Patriots and Jackson reach agreement on a contract extension before the start of free agency on March 16, it may be more problematic than originally thought. No matter what the future may bring, Mr. INT appears to be on the verge of a hefty, and well-deserved payday. Whether that happens in New England is still anyone’s guess.