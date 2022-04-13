Three Burning Questions for Patriots Special Teams in 2022

In the wake of Brandon King's departure for Indy, the New England Patriots face some difficult tasks in attempting to rebuild their special teams unit in the upcoming season.

The New England Patriots and special teams prowess have been largely synonymous throughout the tenure of head coach Bill Belichick.

However, the Pats typically proficient exemplary unit struggled a bit in 2021. From costly penalties to breakdowns in coverage, several factors contributed to New England’s special teams taking a step back last season.

As a result, the 2022 offseason has represented something of a crossroads for the Patriots third-phase. While New England was quick to retain the services of longtime team captain Matthew Slater, as well as kicker Nick Folk, they have also suffered some notable losses. Among those special teams stalwarts taking their talents outside of Foxboro for 2022 are return specialist Gunner Olszewski and running back Brandon Bolden.

On Tuesday, linebacker Brandon King was reported to have signed a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts, leaving the Pats without the services of three core special teamers for the upcoming season. For a team searching for improvement, Special Teams Coordinator Cam Achord will face a tall task in re-loading one of the NFL’s most revered special teams units. Despite the return of former coordinator Joe Judge to the Pats coaching staff, his primary responsibilities look to be on offense.

With the 2022 NFL Draft just over two weeks away, here is a look at three important questions surrounding New England’s special teams, along with some potential solutions.

Who Will Replace Bolden and King?

While Bolden saw significantly greater time playing on the offensive side of the ball in 2021, he continued to remain a fixture on special teams. The 32-year-old veteran took 63% of New England’s special teams snaps (278 total), on both return and coverage duties. He combined on 11 special teams tackles [9 of which were solo efforts], while scoring on one two-point conversion.

On the other hand, King saw the field for 322 of a possible 464 special teams snaps, which was the fourth highest on the team. The Auburn product was employed on kickoff and punt coverage, on the two return teams, and as a member of the field goal and extra point blocking teams. King combined for 11 tackles, behind only Cody Davis (15) and Matthew Slater (13).

Production of this type is difficult to replace. As a result, the Pats will undoubtedly look to some valued veterans to fill the void. Newly-acquired Ty Montgomery may help to fill the void left behind by Bolden. However, special teams stalwarts Adrian Phillips and Justin Bethel may step up their efforts on the coverage teams, as well as the blocking and return squads. However, Bolden’s experience and field awareness will be missed.

King’s role may prove to be equally as tough to replicate. Linebackers Harvey Langi and Jahlani Tavai are potential candidates based on their previous special teams duties. Still, much like Bolden, King has been a staple on the unit for much of the team’s recent history. Whoever steps into King’s shoes will have a hard time filling it from both an on-field and leadership standpoint.

Make that Man a Replacement Gunner?

While Olszewski has served as both the kick and punt returner during his time in New England, the Patriots are likely to utilize the services of two players, each acting in a separate role. For the kick return duties, the Pats are expected to take a look at Montgomery. The 29-year-old served in that capacity before for the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens. Throughout his career, the seven year veteran has amassed 1,274 yards on 57 returns, averaging 22.4 yards per return. Running backs J.J. Taylor and Rhamondre Stevenson, both of whom served in that role during 2021 training camp. However, Stevenson may end up being too valuable in his role as a second-option rusher in the Pats offense to risk injury.

The role of punt returner may be a bit more difficult to fill, as this is where Olszewski was at his best. The product of Bemidji State earned All-Pro honors for his efforts in 2020. As a result, the Pats face an uphill battle in attempting to replicate his production. Receivers Jakobi Meyers and N’Keal Harry, safeties Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Dugger, as well as J.J. Taylor may get opportunities to earn the job in training camp. Meyers may be the early front-runner, as he accepted the duties during Olszewski’s recovery from injury. Harry, Dugger, and Taylor have all served as punt returners in college, while Peppers has returned punts, as well as kicks at the NFL level in the past.

Of course, the Pats may also look to the Draft, or wait for the final wave of free agency to fill the role. No matter who is charged with the task, they will face a tough challenge before that man is made a gunner…so to speak.

Bye-Bye Bailey?

Since arriving in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Jake Bailey has been one of the top punters in the NFL. Over his three seasons in New England, the Stanford product has booted 185 punts, amassing 8,632 yards, averaging 46.7 yards per punt. In 2020, Bailey was named a First Team All-Pro, while also earning a Pro Bowl selection. He is also quite adept as the Pats kickoff specialist, averaging a 53.7 touchback percentage from 227 career kickoffs.

At just 24 years of age, the Patriots punting situation would seem to be well positioned for years to come, right?

Not so fast…

As he enters the fourth and final year of his 2019 deal with the Pats, Bailey will undoubtedly be in line for a lucrative free agent deal heading into 2023. He is also set to count for a hefty cap hit of $4,058,520 in 2022, per Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan. If he is released prior to June 1, the Patriots will be in line for a cap savings of $3.021 million.

Still, the Patriots would be foolish to cut their proficient punter [even if to substantially save against the cap], without a plan B in place.

Enter San Diego State’s Matt Araiza.

Though Draft capital is seldom spent on the position, Araiza is one of the most highly-touted collegiate players at the position in quite some time. Known for his power, he delivered 18 punts of 60-plus yards, including two at 80 or more yards in 2021. Araiza posted a net average of nearly 50 yards on open-field punts. Like Bailey, he also was a kickoff specialist, sailing 62 of 73 kickoffs last season. His 2021 campaign was made complete by being awarded the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter.

With the Patriots currently expected to have four picks in both the fifth and sixth rounds [two in each round], it is not completely impossible to think that the Pats may opt for cap savings, by securing the services of a potential generational talent at the punter position. Of course, the Patriots may find themselves with competition for Araiza. Per multiple reports, he has worked out for the Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, thus far.