3 Patriots Selected To 2021 AFC Pro Bowl Roster

The NFL announced the 2021 Pro Bowl rosters Monday night. While a game won't be played, being named to the team is still an honor (and will likely come up in contract negotiations).

New England saw three players get selected on Monday. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, punter Jake Bailey, and special teams standout Matthew Slater were named to the AFC's roster.

Bailey is the newbie when it comes to the Pro Bowl, this is the first of his career.

In what has been a disappointing season, Bailey has been amazing. His punts have been amazing and some may argue (whether or not they are joking remains to be seen) that the punter might actually be the team MVP in 2020. Bailey leads the NFL with an average of 46.1 yards per punt and also leads the league in downed punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matthew Slater was also named to the Pro Bowl, showcasing just how great New England's special teams unit is. This is Slater's ninth Pro Bowl nod, which extends his record for most special teams Pro Bowl selections.

Slater is also tied for the second-most Pro Bowl selections in Patriots history. The gunner is now tied with John Hannah and only behind Tom Brady who has 14 Pro Bowl nods.

Stunningly one of the more surprising selections is Stephon Gilmore. This is Gilmore's fourth Pro Bowl selection. While Gilmore has performed rather well starting 11 games and grabbing an interception, his performance has left a lot to be desired. He was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 after all.

If anything, Patriots fans would have expected cornerback J.C. Jackson to be selected to the Pro Bowl. The corner has been spectacular for the Patriots with eight interceptions this season. Center David Andrews and left guard Joe Thuney also didn't get selected.

However, the three players that did make it are deserving of their nod.