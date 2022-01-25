Skip to main content
Player(s)
J.C. Jackson, Matt Judon, Matthew Slater
Team(s)
New England Patriots

Three Patriots Selected to 2021 PFWA All-AFC Team

Pro Bowlers J.C. Jackson, Matthew Judon and Matthew Slater earned the honors for their contributions to the Patriots in 2021.

Despite a disappointing end to the team’s 2021 campaign, a handful of New England Patriots continue to earn individual accolades for their efforts. On Monday, three Patriots players were named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s (PFWA) All-AFC team.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson, outside linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams ace Matthew Slater earned the honors for New England, as the PFWA announced their selections for the 2021 season.

Jackson started all 17 games for the Patriots, playing a major role in establishing New England as one of the top pass-defenses in the NFL. He ranked second in the league with eight interceptions (behind Dallas’ Trevon Diggs with 11) and first with 23 passes defensed. Jackson also earned his first career forced fumble and interception-returned for a touchdown, while compiling 44 solo tackles He is joined on the All-AFC cornerback depth chart by Xavien Howard of the Miami Dolphins.

Read More

Judon provided a notable boost to the Patriots pass rush in 2021. The 29-year-old set a new career high with 12.5 sacks in his first year with the club. His season sack total tied a record under head coach Bill Belichick. The Grand Valley State product started 16 of his 17 appearances. He totaled 60 tackles, including 14 for loss, to go with one fumble recovery and batted pass. Pittsburgh Steelers’ pass rusher T.J. Watt was selected along with Judon at outside linebacker.

Slater once again provided the foundation for New England’s special teams, serving as New England’s special teams captain for the 11th consecutive year. The 36-year-old led the Pats’ special teams’ group in taking nearly 80 percent of the snaps. Slater earned 12 tackles on the season. He was joined on the list by New Orleans Saints’ J.T. Gray, who earned All-NFL honors in the kicking game.

Jackson, Judon and Slater were also selected to the Pro Bowl in December. Jackson and Slater earned second-team All-Pro selections from the Associated Press in January.

Patriots LB Matt Judon
News

Three Patriots Selected to 2021 PFWA All-AFC Team

2 minutes ago
Patriots Daniel Ekuale
News

Patriots Allow 12 Practice Squad Players to Enter Free Agency

57 minutes ago
J.C. Jackson
News

Island Retreat? — Jackson’s Return to Patriots Open to Question

22 hours ago
Brian Daboll
News

Forged in Foxboro: Daboll’s Foundation with Patriots Continues to Serve Him Well

Jan 22, 2022
Patriots LB Harvey Langi
News

Patriots Sign LB Harvey Langi to One-Year Contract Extension

Jan 21, 2022
Patriots OC Josh McDaniels
News

What Happens in Vegas? - What Josh McDaniels’ Potential Departure for Raiders’ HC Job Means for the Patriots

Jan 21, 2022
Bills’ QB Josh Allen (left) and Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick (right)
News

Mutual Respect - Bills’ QB Josh Allen Earns High Praise from Patriots’ Head Coach Bill Belichick

Jan 20, 2022
Patriots DT Byron Cowart
News

Hold the Line? — Patriots Facing Tough Decisions at Defensive Tackle Heading Into 2022

Jan 20, 2022