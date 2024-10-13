Three Star WRs Patriots Should Add for Drake Maye
The New England Patriots seem to have their quarterback of the future in Drake Maye, who is set to make his starting debut today against the Houston Texans.
With that in mind, the front office will now need to focus on building the right way around their rookie quarterback moving forward. One major need will be finding a true No. 1 wide receiver.
Right now, there is no one on the roster that looks remotely close to being a No. 1 wideout. Kendrick Bourne is the closest thing to that level of wide receiver, but he's better suited for being a No. 2 option.
Looking ahead to the future, the Patriots should focus on acquiring a younger wide receiver to grow with Maye. They could do that via a trade, free agency, or the 2025 NFL Draft.
All of that being said, let's take a look at a few potential targets for New England to be their long-term No. 1 wide receiver.
A Trade for Romeo Doubs
One potential option could be a trade for Green Bay Packers' receiver Romeo Doubs.
The 24-year-old was suspended by the team last week after reports that he was unhappy with his role. That has been disputed by Doubs, but there were clearly some issues between him and the team.
While it's not a guarantee that he would be available, the Patriots should pursue him if he is on the trade block. Doubs has showed flashes of being a high level wide receivers. As a clear-cut No. 1 option, he could take his game to the next level.
Sign Tee Higgins in Free Agency
A popular option that has been tossed around for New England is pursuing current Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in free agency.
It doesn't seem likely that he'll remain with the Bengals. The two sides were locked into contract drama throughout the offseason and were unable to find common ground.
Higgins has already shown flashes of being a top wide receiver talent. He has played in three games so far this season, catching 18 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns. The Patriots should strongly consider paying up to bring him in for their young quarterback.
Draft Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft
Arguably the best option would be to bring in an elite talent in the 2025 draft. Many mock drafts have started connecting New England to Colorado standout Travis Hunter.
In the first six games of the season for the Buffaloes, Hunter has racked up 49 receptions for 587 yards and six touchdowns. Out of these three options, Hunter has the biggest star potential.
A pairing of Maye and Hunter could end up being a lethal threat to opposing defenses. Hunter would bring big playmaking ability and endless potential for the future.
