Time for Patriots to Sell House
The New England Patriots once again came up short this week, losing to the Miami Dolphins by a final score of 15-10. In what was an ugly game for both teams, the Patriots still couldn't find their way to a win.
With the loss, New England dropped to 1-4 on the season. They have not shown very many signs of life since Week 1.
Keeping that in mind, it's time for the Patriots to seriously consider selling off their veteran talent. They are not anywhere close to being a contender at this point in time. Moving on from some pieces that don't fit the big picture would be a very wise decision.
Looking at the roster, there are a few intriguing names that could and should turn into trade chips.
Kendrick Bourne, a 29-year-old wide receiver, headlines the list. There are quite a few teams around the league that could use help at the wideout position. New England should absolutely place him on the trade block.
Another intriguing trade chip could be veteran tight end Austin Hooper. The Pariots have Hunter Henry as their starter and Hooper could net them a decent later-round pick. Hooper won't be a long-term fit for the New England offense and should be made available.
Jonathan Jones is the final potential trade chip that could bring a solid return for the Patriots. At 31 years old, Jones simply doesn't make sense to keep around. Trading him could bring in a fourth or fifth-round pick from the right team.
There are other players that could very well be added to this list. All three of these players are simply solid trade bait if New England chooses to go that route.
Unfortunately, turning into a major seller is the best move for the Patriots to make. They're very far away from serious contention right now.
While they have some great building blocks and should find their way back to the playoffs over the next few years, they need to add as much talent as possible. Trading some pieces could help them acquire more young players through the NFL Draft.
It will be interesting to see what they end up doing ahead of the trade deadline. There is a chance that Robert Kraft and the front office would rather keep veterans around their young players.
However, the right move would be to sell. If the right trades present themselves, New England should not think twice about pulling the trigger and focusing more on the future.
