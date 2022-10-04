Skip to main content

Tom Brady BREAKING: Patriots Icon & Wife Gisele Planning Divorce - 'They Both Have Lawyers' for 'Who Gets What'

Legendary former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his celebrity wife Gisele Bundchen are taking steps toward getting a divorce.

Tom Brady has seven Super Bowl rings. According to the New York Post, he might soon have one less wedding ring.

The legendary former New England Patriots quarterback and his celebrity wife Gisele Bundchen are taking steps toward getting a divorce, per multiple reports.

The New York Post is reporting on Tuesday that both Brady and Bundchen have hired divorce lawyers.

A source told the Post: “I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is ... I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

There were reports that Brady's decision to "un-retire'' this offseason and return to the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the source of the couple's disagreement, though a source close to Bundchen allegedly told Page Six the issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” citing those claims as “sexist.”

Numerous sources cited marital discord as the reason that Brady took the unusual step of departing from the Bucs' training camp for what turned out to be an 11-day hiatus. 

CNN reported last month that Brady and Bundchen are “living separately.”

Brady was a near-perennial champion as the central figure on the roster of the dynastic Patriots, and then won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers upon leaving New England.

His Bucs play host to the NFC South rival the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5 of the NFL season.

