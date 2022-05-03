Skip to main content

Tom Brady Goes Hollywood: New England Patriots Ex Flexes for 'The Rock'

Brady is back in the NFL ... and he's got a full plate before he gets back to work with the Bucs by showing off his movie-star looks (and "The Rock''-like biceps) on the big screen.

New England Patriots all-timer Tom Brady has every reason to "flex'' in the figurative sense. But as he "goes Hollywood,'' he is also flexing for the cameras - and for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

A movie set photo is currently going viral on social media, all the result of the now-Tampa Bay Bucs QB being involved - as an "actor'' and producer of the movie "80 for Brady'' (starring Jane Fonda!).

brady rock

Tom and The Rock

brady hollywood

Brady goes Hollywood

brady-getty

Brady and Bucs

Brady put up a picture on Instagram with the caption, “The exact moment Tom Brady went Hollywood on the 80 for Brady set.” It shows Brady flexing with some sunglasses on. He also made a clever joke toward "The Rock'' ... who is only slightly more jacked than 44-year-old Brady.

The NFL’s Twitter account saw the Brady post - for obvious reasons - and posted a tweet about it to further popularize Tom in a tank-top undershirt, his guns in full view.

At one point, the movie news came in conjunction with Brady announcing his retirement. The idea at the time? Yes, as he is just retired, the greatest quarterback of all time needs something to do. And why not a Hollywood career outside of football?

But now he's back in the NFL, after a month of "retirement'' ... and he's got a full plate before he gets back to work with the Bucs by showing off his movie-star looks (and "The Rock''-like biceps) on the big screen.

Brady is not only going to star in the film "80 for Brady,'' including Hollywood icons Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field - but again, he will also serve as a producer.

The film, by the way, will be about four friends who take a road trip to watch Brady in the 2017 Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons. (No, the Falcons are now going to enjoy this.) Filming began a couple of months ago. ... and Patriots fans will get to re-live a major moment.

