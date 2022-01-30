Total Recall — Revisiting the 2021 Patriots Roster, with an Eye on 2022

Patriot Maven looks back at New England’s player performance in 2021 to provide insight on the notable decisions that will be made in the coming weeks and months heading into 2022.

Following their 7-9 finish to the 2020 NFL Season, the New England Patriots entered the 2021 season with a clear intent to return to their winning ways. The Patriots spent a record $163 million in guaranteed money to sign new free agent acquisitions. New England’s notable free agent signings included linebacker Matthew Judon (who set a career-high in sacks with 12.5), wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor, tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, guard Ted Karras, nose tackle Davon Godchaux, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and cornerback Jalen Mills.

In the 2021 NFL Draft, New England selected quarterback Mac Jones 15th overall, marking the first time the Patriots drafted a quarterback in the first round since Drew Bledsoe in 1993. New England also received notable contributions from defensive tackle Christian Barmore (2nd round) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (3rd round) at their respective positions.

With Jones as their starting quarterback, the Patriots began the season 2–4. However, the team won eight of their next 11 games and finished with a 10–7 record to secure a playoff berth, after a one year postseason absence. In their first wild card appearance under head coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots were defeated 47-17 by their division-rival Buffalo Bills.

As a result, the Pats have entered their offseason. While roster revisions are a necessary annual undertaking, taking a look back at New England’s player performance in 2021 can provide valuable insight on the notable decisions that will be made in the coming weeks and months heading into 2022.

Here is a first look at the Patriots personnel heading into the offseason:

*Indicates player ended 2021 season on a reserve list

UFA - Unrestricted Free Agent; RFA - Restricted Free Agent; F - Futures Contract

QUARTERBACKS

Starter: Mac Jones

Backups: Brian Hoyer (UFA) Jarrett Stidham

Following the decision to release expected starter Cam Newton at the conclusion of training camp, Jones performed well at the helm in his rookie season. The 23-year-old led all rookies with a 67.6 completion percentage and a 92.5 passer rating, while compiling 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns. He completed at least 70 percent of his attempts in nine games and twice threw for 300-plus yards through the air. He led New England to a 10-7 regular-season record as a starter, as well as a return trip to the playoffs after a one year absence. Down the stretch, Jones clearly had his struggles. He was less accurate, made more rookie mistakes and had difficulty when defenses were able to adjust to take away his preferred routes and targets. However, he regularly maintained his poise, his focus and his drive to constantly improve. Those qualities will continue to make him the ideal steward of New England’s timing-based passing game, predicated on vertical routes and completions from quick, accurate throws. Overall, his performance in 2021 has provided palpable hope of a bright future for New England at the quarterback position.

RUNNING BACKS

Starter: Damien Harris

Fullback: Jakob Johnson (RFA)

Backups: *James White (UFA), CB, J.J. Taylor, Rhamondre Stevenson, Brandon Bolden (UFA), Devine Ozigbo (F)

Despie a season-ending subluxation of the hip suffered by James White in Week Three, New England ran the ball efficiently in 2021. The Patriots finished eighth in the NFL in rushing, while feature back Damien Harris was tied for second in the league with 15 rushing touchdowns. As a rookie, Stevenson proved himself to be a valuable contributor, both in the present and future, rushing for 606 yards and five touchdowns. Used primarily in a third down role, Bolden set career highs in receptions (41) and receiving yards (405) in 2021.

TIGHT ENDS

Starters: Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith

Backups: Devin Asiasi, *Dalton Keene

While many expected the Patriots to heavily incorporate two tight-end sets into their offense in 2021, it was not the case. In fact, Henry and Smith spent only a fraction of their snaps on the field together; just 18.6 percent of its offensive snaps. Henry established himself as the more statistically productive of the pair, tying for the league lead at the position with a career-high nine touchdown receptions. Smith was slowly phased into the offense, being used primarily as a blocker. Despite the tandem falling short of expectations, the Patriots look to be set at tight end for the foreseeable future.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Starters: Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers (RFA), Kendrick Bourne

Backups: N’Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski (RFA), Kristian Wilkerson (F), Malcolm Perry (F), Tre Nixon (F)

New England’s wide receivers were among the most maligned positional groupings on the team. However, the unit performed well-enough to provide hope at the position heading into 2022. Meyers led all receivers in yards with 866, while Bourne topped the leaderboard in touchdown receptions with five. Agholor has the ability to be a vertical threat, and should improve in his second year with the team. The Patriots should be expected to seek additional help at the position in the offseason; most likely at slot receiver.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Starters: LT Isaish Wynn, LG Ted Karras (UFA), C David Andrews, RG Shaq Mason, RT Trent Brown (UFA)

Backups: LT/RT Justin Herron LT/RT, RG/LG/TE Michael Onwenu , G/T Yodny Cajuste, G/T Yasir Durant, Arlington Hambright (F), Drew Desjarlais (F), Will Sherman (F)

Despite spending all but three Week One snaps on the sidelines with a calf injury, Brown turned in a stellar season at right tackle upon his return to action in November. Still, his absence created some continuity issues on the line, leading to a bit of reshuffling. Karras stepped into the left guard position and performed well alongside Wynn at left tackle. Mason at right guard and Andrews at center were both productive and reliable at their respective positions. Onwenu was relegated to a reserve role, seeing the majority of his snaps as a ‘jumbo tight end.’ However, he is expected to return to a starting role in 2022. Guard Drew Desjarlais spent two seasons as a key component of one of the CFL’s top offensive lines in preventing sacks. As such, he may be a dark horse candidate to earn a roster spot as a reserve lineman.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Starters: DE Deatrich Wise, Jr., NT Davon Godchaux, DT Lawrence Guy

Backups: DE *Henry Anderson , DT *Byron Cowart, DE Chase Winovich, DT Christian Barmore, DT Carl Davis (UFA), Daniel Ekuale (F)

Though the Patriots front seven failed to live up to its lofty expectations in 2021, the unit was improved from their 2020 iteration. The Pats entered their Wild Card Weekend matchup with the Buffalo Bills ranked 22nd in the league on run defense. New England’s 2020 counterparts ranked 26th in that same category. Though it is once again expected to be anchored by defensive tackles Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux and Lawrence Guy, as well as defensive end Deatrich Wise, the Pats defensive line should have a bit of a new look when it comes to rotational depth pieces. Ekuale impressed the coaching staff in limited action during 2021, and should contend for a reserve spot in 2022. Despite missing most of the previous season with a torn pectoral, Henry Anderson should be in the mix for a roster spot due to his versatility in both run and pass defense.

LINEBACKERS

Starters: SLB Kyle Van Noy, WLB Matthew Judon, ILB Dont’a Hightower (UFA), ILB Ja’Whaun Bentley (UFA)

Backups: OLB *Ronnie Perkins, OLB *Anfernee Jennings, ILB Jahlani Tavai , ILB *Harvey Langi, SLB Jamie Collins, Sr. (UFA), SLB Josh Uche, SLB *Cameron McGrone, LB *Raekwon McMillan

Judon helped to provide an infusion of athleticism and aggression to the Patriots pass rush, in 2021. However, New England’s corps of linebackers looked a step too slow by the end of the season, both in run and pass defense. With key veterans like Hightower, Collins and Bentley set to enter free agency, the Pats should be expected to test the readiness of some of their promising young talent such as Uche, Perkins and Jennings heading into 2022. Though McMillian spent the entirety of the season on injured reserve, he had performed very well during training camp before his season-ending ACL tear in August. It is a safe assumption to think that linebacker will be an area in which the Pats will look to add help via free agency and the draft.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Starters: RCB Jalen Mills, LCB J.C. Jackson (UFA), SS Kyle Dugger, FS Devin McCourty (UFA/void)

Backups: CB Joejuan Williams, DB Myles Bryant, CB Shaun Wade, S Adrian Phillps, CB *Jonathan Jones, S *Joshuah Bledsoe

Jackson started all 17 games for the Patriots, playing a major role in establishing New England as one of the top pass defenses in the NFL. He ranked second in the league with eight interceptions (behind Dallas’ Trevon Diggs with 11) and first with 23 passes defensed. His future with the team will be among the team’s most prominent offseason questions. Still, New England will need to address a clear need for depth at cornerback beyond Mills and Jones, who is expected to return from his season-ending shoulder injury. The Patriots future at safety looks bright, with strong performances from Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger. Long time team captain Devin McCourty is expected to play in 2022, yet his return to New England is not a foregone conclusion. Rookie Joshuah Bledsoe flashed some versatility during his brief call-up to the active roster. Expect him to compete for a depth spot on the roster at safety.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Nick Folk (UFA), P Jake Bailey, LS Joe Cardona, WR Matthew Slater (UFA), OLB Brandon King (UFA), CB Justin Bethel, S Cody Davis, K Quinn Nordin (F)

Folk was arguably the Patriots most reliable point-scorers in 2021; setting a career-high with 36 field-goals made. He also tied for the league lead with 150 points scored, with Daniel Carlson of the Las Vegas Raiders. Though he is headed for free agency, the Pats are expected to make an effort to retain his services. However, the future of special teams captain Matthew Slater remains New England’s biggest question on special teams. The eleven-time team captain led the Pats’ special teams’ group in taking nearly 80 percent of the snaps. Slater earned 12 tackles on the season. He was elected to the Pro Bowl, as well as earning second-team selections as an All Pro, as well as the PFWA’s All AFC Team. Should Slater opt for retirement, it would create a massive void on special teams, as well as in a leadership role in the Patriots locker room.