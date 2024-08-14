Report: Patriots Trade Two-Time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon to Falcons
The New England Patriots have reportedly decided to ship off their two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher to the NFC.
According to multiple reports, the Patriots have agreed to trade Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2025 third-round pick.
The deal comes after the Patriots and Judon could not come to a long-term contract agreement after continuous talks this offseason. Judon is set to be on a $6.5 million salary for the 2024 season, which stands significantly lower than what a premium contributor makes at his position, inevitably sparking the lengthy contract talks.
Instead of an extension coming to form, New England decides to send the 31-year-old to a pass-rush-needy Falcons defense for draft capital for next spring. The Patriots now hold four picks within the first three days of next year's draft, hopefully providing a spark for this roster's rebuild.
Judon was a productive piece of the Patriots defensive line during his three-year tenure with the team, posting 32 sacks, 133 combined tackles, and 33 TFLs in his 38 games played with the franchise. He now joins a defensive line in Atlanta alongside Grady Jarrett to help lift this Falcons squad in their race to win the NFC South in 2024.
As for the Patriots, their defensive line gets a bit more shallow without the presence of the two-time Pro Bowler in the mix. Keion White will instantly emerge as a contender for an expanded role in New England's pass rush, as well as 2020 second-round pick Joshua Uche.
Expect the Patriots to experiment with a few different looks in their front seven starting during their next time on the field, coming on Thursday, August 15th in their second preseason bout vs. the Philadelphia Eagles at 7 PM.
