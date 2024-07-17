NFL Trade Rumors: Patriots 'Reached Out' to 49ers on Brandon Aiyuk
The Brandon Aiyuk trade chatter has begun to pick up steam as we roll into the new league year, and it seems the New England Patriots are right in the thick of it once again.
As of Tuesday, it was revealed that Aiyuk has officially requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers just over a week away from the beginning of training camp. It's no secret the two sides have had a good amount of back and forth in this summer's contract negotiations, and without an agreement in place, as we head into the 2024 season, the 26-year-old has decided he's had enough.
WIth Aiyuk's discontentment and request being put on public display, a few teams have begun to generate some interest in acquiring him in a blockbuster deal. It won't be easy to secure his services after a career year in San Francisco, but don't expect the Patriots to remain quiet in their pursuit.
According to insider Josina Anderson, the Patriots have inquired about the availability of the 49ers pass catcher in recent weeks, though they were ultimately rebuffed as San Francisco has remained steadfast in their unwillingness to trade their star wide-out:
"I’m told within the last couple of weeks the Patriots reached out to the 49ers inquiring about WR Brandon Aiyuk again and were told the talented wide receiver was not being traded at the time, per source."- Josina Anderson, via Twitter/X
Considering where the 49ers stood with Aiyuk a few weeks ago, it makes sense that the front office had no intentions of shipping him off before Week One. He's still signed onto the last year of his existing contract, and for a team gunning for a Super Bowl appearance in 2024, trading away a back-to-back 1,000-yard pass catcher is not atop the list of priorities.
However, considering the recent request to be traded as a new contract hasn't come to form, it could force the 49ers' hand into making a move happen in the coming weeks. If Aiyuk decides to sit and hold out, San Francisco is put into a sticky situation in which they either take a chance on trying to make amends with an unhappy player, or make the tough decision to ship him out and re-claim value.
If the latter is the route San Francisco decides to go, the Patriots could be a prime destination for the four-year veteran receiver. Despite adding a few notable pieces in the draft and free agency, New England's weapon group could still use some improvements, specifically a WR1 target for Drake Maye (or even Jacoby Brissett) to throw to.
The Patriots also have among the most cap space in the league and will be set to have over $100 million freed up next summer. They could pay Aiyuk the money he wants while providing a significant need to an offense attempting to get back to speed in 2024. New England would likely have to forfeit some solid draft capital to facilitate the move, but it may be a risk this team is willing to take.
New England hasn't had a 1,000-yard receiver in the building since Julian Edelman was still catching balls from Tom Brady. If the Patriots want to get this next era right, they have to be aggressive in finding ample talent to surround their young QB with. Aiyuk could be the perfect fit to provide that, and a perfect opportunity for this front office to go and get him could be sitting right in front of them.
