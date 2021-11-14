Trent Brown Activated, Jamie Collins to Injured Reserve Among Patriots Pre-Game Day Roster Moves

The New England Patriots announced that they have activated tackle Trent Brown off injured reserve and placed linebacker Jamie Collins on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated DL Tashawn Bower and TE Matt LaCosse to the active roster from the practice squad.

Brown was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 9 after suffering an injury in the season-opener and then being put on the game day inactive list for the next three games. While he has yet to have been officially declared to play on Sunday, Brown’s presence on the field for Week Ten is expected. Should he indeed make this return to the lineup against the Cleveland Browns, he is likely to return to his role as starting right tackle.

The Pats were not expected to have the services of Collins on Sunday, as the talented linebacker was listed as ‘doubtful,’ after missing the entirety of practice this week with an ankle injury. Collins made the most of his time on the field on Sunday. Taking just 16 snaps, the versatile linebacker earned two tackles, including one tackle-for-loss, a pass-defended and one interception. The athleticism and field-savvy shown by Collins on the pick have drawn rave reviews from his teammates, as well as Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Collins will be absent for at least the Patriots next three games, before being eligible for his return.

Bower, LaCosse Elevated from Practice Squad

The Patriots have chosen defensive end Tashawn Bower and tight end Matt LaCosse as standard elevations for Sunday’s matchup with Cleveland

For Bower, Week Ten will be his second elevation to the game day roster. The 26-year-old was elevated to the active roster prior to the Pats’ Week Two game against the New York Jets and saw limited action on defense. Bower has a good understanding of the Patriots defensive system and can provide valuable depth in both run and pass defensive packages.

LaCosse will serve as a standard elevation for the first time this season. He was released by the Patriots after training camp on Aug. 31 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 1. The 6-foot-6, 255-pounder was originally signed by New England as a free agent on March 15, 2019. He played in 11 games with eight starts in 2019 and caught 13 passes for 131 yards and one touchdown. He exercised his Reserve/Opt-Out decision and did not play in 2020. While LaCosse is not expected to play a major role as a pass catcher on Sunday, he is an above-average blocker, with a working knowledge of the team’s offensive system.

LaCosse's presence on Sunday also casts some question on the status of tight end Jonnu Smith, who has been listed on the injury report this week with a shoulder injury. Smith has been slow to emerge as a force in the Patriots offensive attack. A portion of the blame for that is due to injury. In Week Seven against the New York Jets, Smith left the contest with a shoulder injury, and has been a mainstay on New England’s injury reports since that time. Smith left the team’s week nine contest with a shoulder injury and did not return. With an expected lack of depth at running back, many have speculated that Smith could be used in run-specific packages, due to his prowess in carrying the ball on jet sweeps and designated runs. However, if Smith is unable to play on Sunday, LaCosse is likely to see the majority of his time aiding the offensive line in chipping their opponents along Cleveland’s defensive front.