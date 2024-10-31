Two AFC Teams Could Target Patriots CB
The 2024 NFL trade deadline is coming up quickly and it seems likely that fans will see quite a few moves between now and next week. One team that figures to be among the most active is the New England Patriots.
With quite a few veteran pieces that don't fit the long-term outlook for the franchise, they could ship a few players out of town. It also sounds like the Patriots are looking into the idea of adding talent ahead of the Tuesday deadline as well.
Looking closer at players that New England could trade away, the most obvious candidate is veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones.
Quite a few contenders around the NFL could use help in their defensive secondary. Jones is a more than capable starter who has shown the ability to be a playmaker over the years.
Greg Dudek of NESN has suggested that two AFC teams could be potential trade suitors for Jones. Those two teams are the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.
At this point in time, the Bengals do not look the part of a Super Bowl contender. They are just 3-5 and have struggled throughout the first eight weeks of the year. However, a move or two to fix their weaknesses could make them a very dangerous team.
On the other hand, the Ravens are one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFL. They recently made a trade to acquire wide receiver Diontae Johnson and cornerback is expected to be next on their wishlist. Jones would potentially end up being the final piece to their puzzle.
So far this season in eight games, Jones has racked up 28 tackles to go along with a forced fumble and three defended passes. Throughout his 123-game career, he has 11 interceptions and 54 defended passes.
He may not be a superstar cornerback, but he's the kind of player that defenses love to have.
Jones has always been a consistent player and both Cincinnati and Baltimore would improve greatly by adding him.
All of that being said, there is no telling what the Patriots will be looking for in order to party ways with him. A fourth or fifth-round pick seems to be the most likely asking price.
Expect to hear more rumors about Jones and New England as the deadline draws even closer. It seems that there is a very real possibility that the Patriots end up moving him.
