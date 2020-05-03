Devin McCourty: Virtual Meetings Are Helping Patriots Move on From Tom Brady

For the first time in 20 years, the New England Patriots are entering a season without quarterback Tom Brady on the roster. That's a big change for several of his teammates that have been around the future Hall-of-Fame player for the better part of a decade, like captain and safety Devin McCourty.

McCourty explained how the virtual meetings this offseason are helping the Patriots move on from life without Brady during an interview on ESPN Radio 98.7 with Chris Carlin.

“I think one of the biggest things we have to do as a team, and as players individually, is move on and lock in, and get focused on life without Tom,” McCourty said. “Not just to harp on it, and talk about it, but actually to move on and try to prepare. I think the virtual meetings have been good for us to start that process.”

The veteran safety admitted that though the virtual meetings are helping the team move on, the reality of the 42-year-old QB being gone won't completely kick in until they go back to Gillette Stadium.

“I think that’s the first time you realize that guys are gone,” McCourty said. “Obviously Tom. But even a guy like Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts, Jamie Collins. I think when you get in the locker room, you start to look down at different parts of the locker room. You’re so used to seeing certain guys. And when that’s not there anymore, that’s when it first hits you. Like when I look down to my left and I don’t see Tom at his locker or I see somebody else’s name up there, that’s when you start to go, 'All right. This is a new year. We’ve got a new team, new guys.' And that’s when I think you start to really become the team you’re going to become going forward.”

The last couple years the six-time Super Bowl champions were used to not seeing Brady during OTAs and minicamp, because Brady opted to use that time of the offseason to spend time with his family. But when training camp comes and the face of the franchise in no longer there, that's when reality will set in for many Patriots players.