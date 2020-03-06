Titans HC Mike Vrabel Explains FaceTiming Tom Brady, Julian Edelman

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel caught some heat last week when he was seen FaceTiming New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and receiver Julian Edelman while they were attending a Syracuse men's basketball game.

With free agency just a couple weeks away, NFL teams keep an eye on opponents illegally speaking with their players before the tampering window opens. That's the same reason why social media took notice that Vrabel was video chatting with Brady at that game, since the 42-year-old QB is set to be a free agent come March 18.

While on NFL Network's morning show "Good Morning Football" on Friday, Vrabel was asked what the conversation was like when he FaceTimed Brady and Edelman.

"Well, it would be like no different than a conversation you would have with two of your girlfriends on a weekend," Vrabel said. "My relationship goes back to 2001 with Tom Brady; training camp at Rhode Island, at Parente's (restaurant). We'd go practice and a bunch of us would go out to the bar at Parente's after practice, and that's where a lot of those friendships were made. And those friendships aren't going to stop or not continue to grow and develop now that I'm a head coach and he's a quarterback with an expiring contract.

"Those (relationships) are going to continue on well after we're done playing, with his family and with my family, and having the ability to meet (Julian Edelman) and all those players, there's a special bond that goes on in the locker room, and that's not going to stop. The same way that Larry Izzo, or Tedy Bruschi, or Willie McGinest or Wes Welker and Matt Cassel and I all have a relationship."

No; Vrabel wasn't tampering. He's been friends with Brady for over a decade, and FaceTiming him while Brady was attending a basketball game was nothing more than Vrabel checking in on an old friend. It's also a weird place and platform to make any kind of pitch to a pending free agent, isn't it?